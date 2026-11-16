J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam 

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police added that the entire area has been cordoned off as a joint operation is underway in the area.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by joint security forces near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Sujit Kumar were present at the spot to oversee the operation. This operation comes after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 11.

The force said that the incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel who were deployed at the naka-- a security checkpoint set up at strategic roads and intersections. Officials said the assailants fled from the spot soon after the indiscriminate firing at the CRPF personnel."There has been firing on CRPF Naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel were injured. Operations are going on to nab the perpetrators, and the best possible treatment is being provided to the injured personnel," the CRPF said in a statement.

Of the three injured CRPF personnel, two have minor injuries while the third is slightly serious, the official said. The injured CRPF personnel have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru.

Following the incident, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited Head Constable/General Duty (HC/GD) Sonbir Singh, who is undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital in Srinagar after sustaining serious injuries while repulsing a terrorist attack in Kulgam district on November 11. During the visit, the CRPF chief lauded the injured jawan for his courage and gallant action, acknowledging his role in repulsing the attack.

The CRPF, in its post, said, "DG CRPF lauded his indomitable spirit and gallant action, noting that his swift retaliation successfully foiled the terrorists' nefarious designs and averted a major incident." (ANI)