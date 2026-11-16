Harish Rawat meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, discusses current political situation in Uttarakhand

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat met All India Congress Committee (AICC) National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Monday. During the meeting, the leaders discussed the current political situation in Uttarakhand.

In a post on X, Rawat described his interaction with Rahul Gandhi as inspiring and said he received his guidance. "Meeting the leader is always inspiring. Today, I met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the respected Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, and received his guidance," Rawat said on X.

In another post on X, the senior Congress leader shared details of his courtesy call on Kharge, noting that he conveyed his perspective on the prevailing political scenario in Uttarakhand. "Paid a courtesy call on the National President of the All India Congress Committee, the respected Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. On this occasion, I shared my understanding and views on the current political situation in Uttarakhand with him," Rawat said.

On November 11, Rawat said he is not in the race for Uttarakhand Chief Minister if the party comes to power in the upcoming polls, emphasising that Congress boasts several other capable leaders. Speaking to ANI, Rawat stated that the final decision regarding the chief ministerial candidate will rest entirely with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party high command once the assembly election results are declared.

"Congress has several other capable leaders; Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership will decide the CM face if the party wins the 2027 Assembly elections. Our target is to cross the figure of 45. We need 45 MLAs in the Assembly. Once the MLAs are elected, the party leadership and Rahul Gandhi ji will decide who will become the Chief Minister," he said. Rawat, who served as Uttarakhand's Chief Minister from 2014 to 2017, a tenure interrupted by President's Rule in 2016, was earlier a Union Minister in the UPA government, serving as Cabinet Minister for Water Resources.

Congress is gearing up for the Legislative Assembly elections next year. The party is set to deploy its top leadership, National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, into the campaign arena. The Pradesh Congress Committee has finalised the blueprint for rallies featuring these three star campaigners. (ANI)