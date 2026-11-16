Youth allegedly shot dead near Zero Pusta in North-East Delhi; police suspect personal vendetta

Chaos erupted in the Khajuri Khas area of North-East Delhi after a youth was allegedly shot dead near Zero Pusta. The incident left the area gripped by panic. According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants allegedly shot the victim, resulting in his death. Upon receiving news of the incident, a Delhi Police team arrived at the scene, secured the area, and initiated an investigation. The deceased was identified as Sameer, a resident of nearby Mustafabad.

Multiple police teams are currently engaged in collecting evidence. Simultaneously, footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity is being examined to identify the assailants and trace their movements. The police are also investigating the reason behind Sameer’s presence in the Zero Pusta area of Khajuri Khas, having travelled there from Mustafabad. The investigation is exploring various possibilities, including personal vendetta, long-standing enmity, or other potential motives.

The police are currently examining every angle of the case. Further details are awaited. Earlier this week, following a separate incident, Delhi Police solved a murder case in the Moti Nagar area following the discovery of a woman's body inside a clothing shop, and apprehended the suspect swiftly through a coordinated multi-team operation.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP) Saurabh Chandra detailed the initial response and the discovery at the scene, adding that CCTV footage was examined, which led to the identification of the accused. "Yesterday evening, at 8:51 pm, we received a call from the Moti Nagar police station reporting the presence of blood at a location. Upon receiving this information, police personnel immediately arrived at the scene, where they discovered the body of a female, along with a knife lying nearby. CCTV footage from inside the clothing shop was examined, which led to the identification of the accused," Chandra told ANI.

Following the review of security camera footage, police officials quickly identified the perpetrator and launched an aggressive manhunt. Highlighting the scale of the police response, Chandra noted, "Subsequently, police teams were organised into separate units to initiate action. Between 8 and 10 of our teams were involved in this effort, and a short while ago, we successfully apprehended the accused. The murder case has thus been solved. The accused has been taken into custody, and we are currently bringing him to the police station for detailed interrogation to determine the motive."

Meanwhile, preliminary inquiries have revealed an intricate web of prior social and marital ties linking the two households. "The deceased had two elder sisters who are married to two elder brothers of the accused; there was an existing familial relationship, and the families frequently visited one another. As for what the immediate cause was, that will only be revealed through further interrogation," Additional DCP said. The investigation stems from the body of a young woman being found inside the changing room of a clothing showroom in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a woman claiming to be an eyewitness speaking to ANI said the deceased, identified as Shabnam, had earlier worked for her before joining a shop located opposite her workplace. (ANI)