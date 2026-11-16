SMAT: Suryakumar, Patidar, Mayank, Sanju shine in round two of matches

Standout performances from Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, Yash Dhull, Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan and Mayank Yadav were the highlights as the second round of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy took place on Monday. RCB skipper Patidar became the first-ever batter from Madhya Pradesh to become a centurion in SMAT, while Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav continued to keep his fight for a Team India comeback going with a second successive fifty against Gujarat. Mayank Yadav, who had taken a sensational five-wicket haul in the previous game, followed it with a four-wicket haul.

*Elite, Group A: -In the clash between Rajasthan and Jharkhand, the defending champions elected to field first and Rajasthan put on 166 in 19.3 overs on the board, with knocks from Kartik Sharma (39 in 32 balls, with a four and four sixes) and LSG star Mukul Choudhary (31 in 17 balls, with two fours and three sixes) being the highlight. In the defence of 167, Jharkhand was skittled out for just 111 runs in 17.5 overs, with Sushant Mishra (40* in 30 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) putting up some resistance. Manav Suthar, who played an unbeaten 11*, took 3/25 to win the 'Player of the Match' award.

-In the UP versus Karnataka clash, the latter opted to field first. Divyansh Joshi (65 in 34 balls, with seven fours and four fifties) and Sameer Rizvi (46* in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) put on fine performances to power UP to 204/5. During the chase, Karnataka was down at 81/5, with knocks from skipper Ravichandran Smaran (68 in 39 balls, with two fours and six sixes) and Manvanth Kumar (42 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) bringing the team in contention, but they were restricted to 188/9. Mohsin Khan (3/28) was the top bowler, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal took two wickets. -Chandigarh opted to field first against Bengal, with the latter posting 200/7 in 20 overs, with a standout fifty from Abishek Porel (53 in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes). Chandigarh was skittled out for just 115 in 15.5 overs, with Mukesh Kumar (4/9) being the top bowler and Mohammed Shami getting a wicket.

*Elite, Group B -Delhi and Punjab locked horns in the Group B clash. Punjab opted to field first, and Delhi put on 240/5 on the board, with Yash Dhull (78* off 40 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Priyansh Arya (55 off 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) putting on fine fifties. Nitish Rana (35 off 20) and Tejaswi Dahiya (20 in 10) also played quick cameos. Punjab was skittled out for 131 in 17.5 overs, with Mayank (4/12) and spinner Digvesh Rathi (3/21) ripping through the Punjab batting, as skipper Ramandeep Singh (30 off 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Harpreet Brar (33 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six) being the only ones to touch 30-run mark.

*Elite, Group C: -In the Madhya Pradesh versus Assam clash, skipper Rajat Patidar (135* in 48 balls, with eight fours and 13 sixes) and SRH star Shivang Kumar (61 in 38 balls, with three fours and four sixes) powered MP to 250/6 after the latter opted to field first. Assam was skittled out for just 119 in 17.4 overs, with Kumar Kartikeya getting three wickets and Avesh Khan getting two scalps.

-Keralam elected to bat first against Maharashtra, putting 211/8, with knocks from Rohan Kunnummal (75 in 47 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and Sanju (47 in 16 balls, with three fours and five sixes) bringing the firepower. MD Nidheesh (5/27) ripped a hole into Maharashtra batting, skittling them out for just 117 runs in 16 overs, with Prithvi Shaw (6), Arshin Kulkarni (5), Sahil Parakh (18) and Rahul Tripathi (4) collapsing under scoreboard pressure. -At Mohali, Manisankar Murasingh's 6/33 for Tripura was in vain as they failed to chase 209 put by Puducherry, restricted to 169/9. Aman Khan (69 off 45 balls and 2/22) took the 'POTM' award.

*Elite, Group D: -Aarav Mahajan (60* off 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) was the star for Uttarakhand as they chased down 169 set by Goa with five wickets and 11 balls left. For Goa, Abhinav Tejrana (76 in 36 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) played a lone warrior knock as they were bundled out for 168 in 19.4 overs.

-Suryakumar Yadav (82 in 29 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) and Sarfaraz Khan (40 in 17 balls, with five fours and two sixes) played explosive knocks, chasing down 199 set by Gujarat in 15.4 overs, with five wickets in hand. For Gujarat, Ashutosh Sharma's 42 off 22 balls, with a four and five sixes down the order, guided them to 197 runs as Shardul Thakur (3/30) emerged as pick of the bowlers for Mumbai. (ANI)