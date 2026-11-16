Himachal CM releases Sonia Gandhi’s book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ in Dharamshala

A Journey of Love’ authored by Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Dharamshala in Kangra district today.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 22:17 IST
Himachal CM releases Sonia Gandhi’s book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ in Dharamshala
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other ministers (Photo/HImachal CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released the book ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ authored by Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Dharamshala in Kangra district today. The Chief Minister said the book presents a sensitive and insightful account of various aspects of Sonia Gandhi’s life. It beautifully captures her journey through personal life, struggles and perseverance.

Sukhu said it was fascinating to learn how Sonia Gandhi shaped herself amid challenging circumstances and overcame various difficulties with courage, patience and determination. Her life journey reflects resilience, strength of character and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. The Chief Minister said the book provides readers with an opportunity to understand Sonia Gandhi’s personal experiences and life journey. It also offers valuable lessons on facing challenges with courage and patience, according to the release.

He urged the youth to read the book, saying that understanding life experiences, struggles, and the lessons drawn from them plays an important role in shaping one's personality and outlook towards life. AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Congress Affairs Rajni Patil, Co-In-charge Vidit Chaudhary and Chetan Chauhan, Council of Ministers, MLA’s and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On November 10, the memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

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