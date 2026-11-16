Former Philippines envoy presents book on Punjabi immigrant family’s journey to PM Modi, hopes to strengthen India ties

Former Ambassador of the Philippines to India Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr. has said a book documenting the journey of his Punjabi-origin family and the legacy of his father, former Manila mayor Ramon D. Bagatsing, was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as an effort to highlight the historical contributions of the Indian diaspora to Philippine society.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 22:17 IST
Former Philippines envoy presents book on Punjabi immigrant family’s journey to PM Modi, hopes to strengthen India ties
Former Ambassador of the Philippines to India Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Former Ambassador of the Philippines to India Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr. has said a book documenting the journey of his Punjabi-origin family and the legacy of his father, former Manila mayor Ramon D. Bagatsing, was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as an effort to highlight the historical contributions of the Indian diaspora to Philippine society.

During an interaction with ANI, Bagatsing said his family was honoured to present the book to the Prime Minister, adding that it chronicles the journey of a Punjabi immigrant who settled in the Philippines and whose son went on to become one of the longest-serving mayors of Manila. “We are very much honoured. The family is very much honoured to have been given the pleasure to submit this book to Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Explaining the story behind the publication, Bagatsing said it traces the journey of his grandfather, who migrated from Punjab, settled in the Philippines and married a local woman. He said his father, Ramon D. Bagatsing, went on to become a prominent political figure and one of Manila’s longest-serving mayors, while remaining proud of his Indian heritage.

“Mayor Bagatsing, the word itself, the name itself, Bagat Singh. You know, is 50 per cent Indian, so very proud of his heritage, and we’re very proud that he was embraced by the Filipino people,” he said. Bagatsing said the book also highlights other prominent Filipinos of Indian heritage who have contributed to public life and politics in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that the publication would help strengthen historical and cultural connections between India and the Philippines while inspiring younger generations of the Filipino-Indian community. “Through this book, we hope that we can strengthen Filipino-Indian relations. Depict not just my father, but a few other prominent Filipinos of Indian heritage who have been in politics for a long period of time,” he said.

He added that the family hoped the story of its journey would inspire members of the Indian-origin community in the Philippines to make greater contributions to society. “As the descendants of my grandfather, we hope that we can inspire other people, especially the Filipino Indians who are here, to be greater than what they are right now,” Bagatsing said.

The book highlights the historical links between India and the Philippines and the role played by people of Indian origin in shaping different aspects of Philippine society. (ANI)

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