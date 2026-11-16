BJP to counter Congress govt over corruption, deteriorating law and order during winter session: Randhir Sharma

A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party was held on Monday at Hotel D'Polo in Dharamshala under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, ahead of the Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. BJP State President Rajeev Bindal and State Organisation General Secretary Siddharthan were specially present at the meeting, which was attended by all BJP legislators.

Detailed discussions were held to formulate the party's strategy for the Winter Session, scheduled from November 16 to 21, with a focus on effectively raising issues concerning public welfare and the interests of Himachal Pradesh. Addressing the media after the meeting, BJP State Media In-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma said that the party would strongly confront the Congress government over corruption, deteriorating law and order, financial mismanagement and anti-people policies.

He said that the growing controversy surrounding government properties and resources had made "Himachal Pradesh on Sale" a major political issue. The BJP would demand accountability from the government on this matter. Sharma stated that the opposition would also highlight allegations of corruption, rising financial burdens on the public, unnecessary government expenditure and the deteriorating law-and-order situation across the state.

He further alleged that elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions were facing discrimination and injustice under the Congress government. He claimed that funds meant for Panchayati Raj Institutions under the 16th Finance Commission were being diverted to other government departments, undermining the spirit of local self-governance. "The BJP has already submitted a notice regarding this issue, and we will strongly demand a detailed discussion in the Assembly," he said.

Responding sharply to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's remarks that the opposition should have the courage to listen instead of staging walkouts, Sharma said, "Chief Minister, we certainly have the courage to listen. The real question is whether you have the courage to listen to our questions and answer them. Allow discussions on the notices submitted by the opposition, and we will participate fully in the debate and listen to the government's response." He asserted that the BJP's objective was not to disrupt Assembly proceedings but to raise the genuine concerns of the people.

"If important issues raised by the opposition are not admitted for discussion, what democratic option remains other than registering our protest through a walkout?" he questioned. Sharma rejected the Chief Minister's allegations regarding walkouts, stating that BJP legislators had never boycotted an entire day's proceedings after walking out over a particular issue.

"Whenever we have staged a walkout, we have addressed the media outside and subsequently returned to participate in Assembly proceedings. Therefore, the Chief Minister's allegations are completely baseless," he said. Sharma emphasised that the BJP Legislature Party had entered the Winter Session with complete preparation and a clear strategy to hold the government accountable.

He urged the government and the Speaker to ensure adequate time for meaningful discussions on issues of public importance. "The BJP will perform its responsibility as a strong and constructive opposition and will raise every issue affecting the people of Himachal Pradesh with full determination inside the Assembly," Sharma concluded. (ANI)