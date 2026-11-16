Four members of Baloch family remain missing after reported detentions in Winder and Khuzdar, six others return home

Four members of the same family remain missing following alleged detentions by Pakistani forces in Winder and Khuzdar, while six other men who had reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearances in separate incidents across Balochistan have returned home, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP). Citing local sources, TBP reported that Frontier Corps (FC) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel raided two houses in Winder on October 12. The four family members reportedly remain missing following the alleged detentions.

Meanwhile, local sources in Tump, in Kech district, reported overnight raids on several houses by Pakistani forces and members of an armed group they described as a state-backed "death squad". According to the report, those involved allegedly took cash, gold jewellery, vehicles and other valuables from the houses during the raids. The allegations have raised further concerns over the safety of civilians and incidents of intimidation and looting in the region.

In a separate development, six men who had reportedly been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces have returned home, TBP reported. Among those released are three residents of Gujjar in the Mashkay area of Awaran district, who had reportedly been missing since February 2. Their return marks a development for their families, who had been awaiting information about their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the protest camp organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the Quetta Press Club continued for its 6,420th day on Sunday. Visitors to the camp expressed solidarity with families of missing persons and called for an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch described enforced disappearances as unconstitutional, unlawful and a serious violation of human rights, demanding the recovery of all missing persons.

"If any person is accused of an offence, they should be presented before a magistrate within 24 hours and the legal requirements should be fulfilled," he said. He further held the government responsible for ending enforced disappearances, safeguarding citizens' constitutional and legal rights, and ensuring justice for affected families. (ANI)