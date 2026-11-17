Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he would hold discussions with farmers in Punjab on key agricultural issues, including crop diversification, stubble management and ways to enhance farmers' income, further announcing that approval letters for funds amounting to Rs 254 crore allocated under various schemes would be presented to farmers in the state. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Punjab, Chouhan said he had come to serve the farming community and would attend an event in Badarpur, where several demonstrations, including one showcasing green ammonia as an alternative to urea, would be organised.

Highlighting the potential benefits of green ammonia in agriculture, the Union Minister said it could be produced using solar energy and could prove more beneficial for crops than conventional urea. "I have come here to serve our farmers today. There is an event in Badarpur, where we are conducting several demonstrations. One of these involves 'green ammonia'—if green ammonia is used for crops instead of urea, it proves to be more beneficial; and the best part is that green ammonia can be produced using energy from the sun," he said.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian is accompanying him during the visit, Chouhan added. "Punjab’s Agriculture Minister Khudian is accompanying me," he added.

The Union Minister said he would present letters of approval and also hold discussions with farmers on the ‘Khet Bachao’ campaign, issues such as crop diversification, stubble management and integrated farming. "We will also engage in extensive discussions with the farmers regarding the 'Khet Bachao' campaign. There is a need for crop diversification, better stubble management, and exploring how farmers' incomes can be increased through integrated farming—we will discuss these topics in depth here,' he added.

Chouhan also said he would visit the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Ludhiana district to interact with farmers and participate in various programmes, adding that he would pay his respects on November 24. "After this, I have another engagement in Ludhiana district, at the *Krishi Vigyan Kendra, where I will interact with farmers and participate in various programmes. Since the 24th marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I will also pay my respects," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister further announced plans to visit the Abohar and Fazilka regions, where farmers have been facing difficulties due to damage to kinnow orchards and other crops caused by rising groundwater levels. Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers in these areas, Chouhan said he would visit the affected regions and hold further interactions with the farming community.

" I will visit the Abohar and Fazilka region, where farmers are facing severe challenges—their Kinnow orchards and other crops have been damaged due to rising groundwater levels. I will visit that area as well, and on the 24th, I will hold further engagements with the farming community," he said. (ANI)