Overall gross exports of gems and jewellery grew by 34.01 per cent to Rs 27,862.82 crore in October 2026, driven by increased international trade activity and strong overseas demand across value-added categories, according to data released by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). This sharp monthly expansion compared favourably against the Rs 19,253.60 crore recorded during the same period in the previous year. Alongside exports, gross imports also climbed by 85.85 per cent in October 2026 to reach Rs 23,225.23 crore, signalling increased sourcing and manufacturing momentum across the Indian sector.

Commenting on the monthly trade performance, Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, noted that the expansion reflected positive momentum for the domestic industry. "The growth in gems & jewellery exports during October is an encouraging sign for the industry, particularly amid the evolving global trade environment," Shah said.

Cumulative figures for the April to October 2026 period also remained on a positive trajectory, with overall exports rising 7.28 per cent to Rs 1,63,961.74 crore, compared to Rs 1,39,239.22 crore last year. Gross imports during the seven-month window increased by 14.12 per cent to Rs 1,28,382.22 crore. Product-wise trade data revealed that gold jewellery and synthetic stones led the October surge. Total gold jewellery exports rose 48.20 per cent to Rs 12017.78 crore, propelled primarily by studded gold jewellery, which jumped 67.30 per cent to Rs 7,507.87 crore. Plain gold jewellery exports also increased by 17.54 per cent during the month.

"What stands out is the strong performance across categories such as studded gold jewellery, lab-grown diamonds and silver jewellery, reflecting how consumer preferences and buying patterns are evolving," Shah stated. In the natural diamond segment, cut and polished diamond exports rose 10.50 per cent in October to Rs 1,0817.54 crore. Meanwhile, rough diamond imports surged 103.85 per cent in value and 132.16 per cent in volume during October, underscoring India's ongoing role as a global diamond processing hub.

"Buyers today are looking for greater variety, design, quality and value, which is creating opportunities across different product segments," Shah added. He stated, "Going forward, greater market diversification and access to international markets through trade agreements will be important in strengthening India's position as a leading global gems and jewellery sourcing and manufacturing hub." (ANI)