Devesh Chaturvedi assumes charge as National Sports Board Chairperson

The National Sports Board’s (NSB) new leadership team assumed office on November 16 in New Delhi. Devesh Chaturvedi, IAS (Retd.), assumed his role as the NSB Chairperson, while Commodore (Retd.) Pushpendra Kumar Garg joined as an NSB Member.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 21:01 IST
Devesh Chaturvedi assumes charge as National Sports Board Chairperson
Devesh Chaturvedi (right) assumes charge as NSB Chairperson (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI

The National Sports Board’s (NSB) new leadership team assumed office on November 16 in New Delhi. Devesh Chaturvedi, IAS (Retd.), assumed his role as the NSB Chairperson, while Commodore (Retd.) Pushpendra Kumar Garg joined as an NSB Member. The appointment of the NSB Chairperson and Member has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Established under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and operationalised through the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026, the National Sports Board serves as India’s apex central authority for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring their adherence to governance, financial, and ethical standards. The appointment for the post of Chairperson and two members in the National Sports Board has been made by the Central Government on the recommendations of the Search-cum-Selection Committee, constituted in terms of Rule 3(3) of National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026, from amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields.

The salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of Chairperson and Members, NSB are governed by the provisions of the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026. The National Sports Board will act as the central authority for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards. (ANI)

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