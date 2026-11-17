Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, and briefed him on the various ongoing initiatives, forthcoming plans and projects being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Wahi informed that the Home Minister offered valuable suggestions and guidance on bringing greater transparency and expediting the functioning of the Municipal Corporation.

Mayor also apprised the Home Minister in detail about the Corporation’s ongoing efforts towards scientific waste management and the elimination of dhalaos (garbage collection points). He also shared details of four new Waste-to-Energy projects, which are set to be undertaken at Tehkhand, Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa. Additionally, the Mayor informed him about the Corporation’s plan to organise cleanliness drives every week in the coming days. He also shared details of the proposed Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative under which approximately Rs 70 crore will be disbursed to around 6.25 lakh school students.

Mayor Wahi expressed his gratitude to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister for his continued special attention and support towards the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, despite his extremely busy schedule. He also reiterated his commitment to further accelerating the pace of development and civic initiatives being undertaken by the Corporation. (ANI)