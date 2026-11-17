Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila, Philippines, saying it reflects his continued respect and sense of kinship towards the Sikh community. Talking to reporters here, Sandhu said the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora in Manila has a history spanning more than 100 years and described the Prime Minister's visit as a moment of great joy for the community.

"A historic event is about to take place. Our Punjabi and Sikh diaspora has a long-standing history with Manila, a history spanning over 100 years. The Prime Minister's visit there is a matter of great joy for us, and I would like to express my gratitude to him," he said. Highlighting PM Modi's engagement with the Sikh community, Sandhu said, "The Prime Minister has always demonstrated a sense of kinship and deep respect towards the Sikh community, and he has done so once again."

Taking a dig at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the launch of a book on the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, Sandhu alleged that its contents reopened the wounds of the Sikh community. He further criticised the book's account of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's alleged remorse following the 1984 massacre.

"The book presents inaccurate facts regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre, claiming that Indira Gandhi shed tears and felt regret. Her regret was not for the massacre of the Sikhs; rather, it was for a political miscalculation she herself had made," Sandhu alleged. Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the century-old historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila, Philippines, saying the initiative reflects his affection for Punjab, Punjabis and the Sikh community.

Dhillon said the Prime Minister's initiative to support the redevelopment of the historic gurdwara, located thousands of miles away from India, demonstrated his deep connection with the Sikh community. "I am deeply grateful to our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of a century-old historic Gurudwara Sahib in Manila, thousands of miles away. This demonstrates that Prime Minister Modi holds a deep affection for Punjabis, for the state of Punjab, and for the Sikh community," he said.

Meanwhile, Dhillon announced that the BJP would organise a yatra to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, which would pass through 17 districts of Punjab before reaching Varanasi. "Our national president, Nitin Nabin, is arriving soon. Tomorrow, we are organising a yatra to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas ji. Previously, we had conducted a 'Kalash Yatra'. Now, this yatra will travel through 17 districts of Punjab on its way to Varanasi, where it will be received by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the redevelopment ceremony of the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila during his landmark two-day visit reflects his deep respect and affection for the Sikh community. Writing in a post on X, Puri noted, "During his landmark two-day visit to Manila to attend the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Narendra Modi Ji participated in the ceremony marking the commencement of redevelopment works at the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, and warmly interacted with members of the Sangat."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, marking a significant step towards preserving a century-old place of worship associated with the Sikh community in the Philippines. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Gurudwara was first established in 1901, formally organised in 1903 and registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924. (ANI)