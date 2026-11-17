By Sahil Pandey Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership”, saying the grouping provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific region across areas ranging from maritime security and supply chains to new technologies and disaster response.

Addressing the Quad meeting in Manila, PM Modi highlighted the city’s longstanding association with the grouping, recalling that officials from the four member countries first met in Manila in 2007 and resumed their dialogue in the city in 2017. “Today, once again having a Quad meeting in this city marks another milestone,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the Foreign Ministers of the four countries have met five times, describing it as a testimony to their political will and shared commitment to the partnership. “For India, Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership. From maritime security to supply chains, new technologies to disaster response, the Quad provides trusted solutions for the entire Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said.

He expressed appreciation to the leaders for their leadership and support in advancing the grouping, adding that he was confident the meeting would help set concrete goals for the next phase of Quad cooperation. “I am confident that our meeting today will help us in setting concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation,” he said.

The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia and focuses on cooperation across key areas in the Indo-Pacific region. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met leaders of the Quad grouping, comprising India, Japan and Australia, and joined them for a group photograph in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, ahead of the four-nation grouping's leaders-level meeting.

The group photograph featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, bringing together the leaders of the four Quad countries during Trump's visit to the Philippines. The engagement marks the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the regional engagements in Manila, where leaders are attending the ASEAN-related summits. (ANI)