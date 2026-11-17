Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state was bound to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, questioning whether AIADMK, DMK and other parties had taken note of the court's directions. Speaking to reporters about his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book in Delhi on Monday, Shivakumar said the two leaders shared friendly relations despite their respective political challenges.

The Karnataka CM said, "Of course, we are friends. They have their own political problems. I want to ask AIADMK, DMK and any other parties if they have seen the Supreme Court order. The SC order clearly states that we are bound to give them (Tamil Nadu) water, and we will do so. They went to court with a revision petition too. But what happened? What more opportunity do they have?" Meanwhile, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss strongly opposed the proposed Mekedatu dam project, asserting that the Cauvery River was vital for Tamil Nadu and that the state would not allow Karnataka to proceed with its construction.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Ramadoss objected to Karnataka's claims over the project. He further maintained that the apex court had not granted permission to Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu dam and asserted that the project would not be allowed to move forward.

"The Cauvery issue is a lifeline for Tamil Nadu. We have been enjoying Cauvery water for thousands and thousands of years, and suddenly some CM from Karnataka comes and says, ' This is our right...you just can't build a dam suddenly. And now, the Karnataka Chief Minister, with the Prime Minister on stage, is saying that this is their right, that they have to build this dam, and that the Supreme Court has given permission. A Chief Minister lying in front of the country is unheard of,” Ramadoss said. “The Supreme Court has not given any permission for Karnataka to build a dam...the Mekedatu Dam will not be built; we will not allow even one brick to be laid. This is completely Tamil Nadu's lifeline...the Tamil Nadu government definitely needs to convene an all-party meeting. I have requested the Tamil Nadu government to convene this meeting more than a hundred times...if Karnataka builds a dam upstream and takes control—which doesn't listen to the Cauvery Tribunal, doesn't listen to the Supreme Court, doesn't listen to the Central Water Commission, and doesn't listen to any law or agreement—then we are finished. Tamil Nadu is finished,” he added.

The Mekedatu project involves the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River in Karnataka and has been a long-standing inter-state water dispute, with Tamil Nadu raising objections over its potential implications for the state's share of Cauvery water. (ANI)