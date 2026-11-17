Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that public tax money is being misused to nurture party workers and create an illusion of guarantee schemes, while development has become a mirage. Speaking to the media at Mysuru airport, Kumaraswamy said farmers are paying taxes with great difficulty. The government, after giving guarantees, is imposing tax upon tax and burdening the public with uncontrolled price hikes. "This money is being spent by the Congress government as it pleases," he said.

He said people of the State are facing a very bad situation and development works have completely stalled. Taxpayers' money is being wasted everywhere. "What was the need to announce Rs 10 lakh grant each to Bharat Jodo Sanghas at every panchayat and ward level for Congress workers?" he asked.

Kumaraswamy said, "The State is facing severe drought. In many areas, people and cattle are not even getting drinking water, and there is a scarcity of fodder. Looking at the government's functioning, it is clear that it has no money. But money is being collected by looting people to feed workers." "Even when MLAs demand money for development works like roads, drinking water and drains, the government is not giving. But the government has money to give to Bharat Jodo Sanghas! What a paradox," he added.

He alleged that around Rs 1,000 crore is being wasted on Bharat Jodo Sanghas. He said, "During the Prime Minister's visit, the State had sought Rs 22,000 crore drought relief under NDRF norms. But the same government which claims shortage of funds for drought management is now planning to appoint its own party workers as directors to around 500-600 corporations and boards, which is wasteful political rehabilitation."

Referring to the free bus travel guarantee, Kumaraswamy said, "Bus fares have been hiked considerably. Last year fares were increased by 33-34%, this time by 35-40%, which has become a huge burden for the common man. As a result, the four transport corporations of the State have fallen into a massive debt trap of around Rs 9,500 to Rs 10,000 crore due to lack of financial management." Kumaraswamy alleged that even though the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet regarding recruitment irregularities in KPSC and other departments, systematic attempts are being made to close the cases and mislead the investigation under the pretext of CID inquiry.

"The government is playing with the future of talented youth of the State and is remaining silent without answering many questions being asked publicly," he said. The Union Minister alleged that the status given to Dalit leaders in Congress is only superficial. "Even after so many decades of independence, Dalits have never been given the Chief Minister's post," he said.

He said Dalits are being used only for political gain. He alleged, "By seating backward-class leader Siddaramaiah in the sixth row at Sonia Gandhi's book launch event in New Delhi, the backward leadership was neglected and openly disrespected." On the Hiriyur Assembly by-election, Kumaraswamy said leaders of both alliance parties will keep aside their prestige and field a consensus candidate with the firm resolve to defeat Congress.

"Our party workers say our candidate should be fielded. Similarly, BJP also feels its candidate should be fielded. That is not wrong. All leaders will sit together, discuss and come to a majority decision. Defeating the Congress candidate is the goal of the alliance," he said. He said an anti-Congress wave has risen in the State. Not only Bengaluru, but people in all regions are also furious against the government. "The government has made it a daily routine to loot people through price hikes and taxes. People of the State will teach Congress a lesson in the next Assembly elections," he said.

"Congress is in an illusion. It is speaking lightly about the alliance. The alliance has already given a clear answer in the Legislative Council election. Probably Congress has lost the ability to understand people's feelings," he added. (ANI)