Tamil Nadu Minister Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday reiterated the State government's opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, asserting that Chief Minister Vijay would not allow "even a single brick" to be laid for its construction and warning that any attempt to proceed with the project would invite a strong response from the state. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the trial run of Unit-I of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS), which was damaged in a fire accident and subsequently restored, Minister Kumar also inspected the refurbished unit.

On the Mekedatu dam issue, Nirmal Kumar said the "Tamil Nadu government's position remained unchanged and that it would strongly oppose any attempt by Karnataka to go ahead with the project. He said the State had already approached the appropriate legal authorities, including the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court, and expressed confidence that the Union government would not grant permission for the construction of the dam." He also alleged that the Cauvery water dispute and the Mekedatu project were frequently raised for political purposes whenever elections approached in Karnataka. Reiterating the State government's stand, he warned that any attempt to construct the dam would have serious consequences.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made remarks at a government function in Mysuru, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the state would abide by the law of the land. "I have already placed it before the Central Govt. I have mentioned it to the Prime Minister also. We have to respect the law of this country. Whatever the Court says, we have to implement it," Shivakumar said.He added that Tamil Nadu might oppose the project politically, but that Karnataka would do its job. "We are not going to stop their voice but we have to do our job. It is our commitment," he said.

Speaking about the restoration of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station, the Minister said two power generation units had been damaged in a fire accident last year, following which plans were drawn up to repair and restore both units. He said that when the present government assumed office in May, only a small portion of the restoration work had been completed, although 60 per cent of the work was expected to have been finished according to the scheduled timeline.

The government subsequently directed contractors to expedite the work and arranged the procurement of necessary spare parts and materials on a war footing. As a result, the first unit was restored and brought back into operation in July, he said. Work is currently underway to restore the second unit at the earliest. Certain tasks, including insulation work in the turbine, are still pending and will be completed to facilitate the resumption of power generation.

Nirmal Kumar further said a review had been conducted to strengthen fire safety measures in older power generation units commissioned in 1976 and 1992. While complete modernisation of the old facilities may not be possible, the government would take steps to improve safety arrangements to the extent possible. The Minister said the State government was giving greater importance to renewable energy and had been working over the past six months to formulate a battery energy storage policy.

Following the introduction of the policy, applications had been received for battery storage projects with a combined capacity of more than 1,000 MW. These applications were currently being scrutinised for approval. Under the proposed arrangement, 10 per cent of the electricity generated by new solar power projects would have to be stored in batteries. Existing renewable energy projects had also been advised to establish facilities to store 10 per cent of their electricity generation within the next two years.

He said the objective was to store surplus solar power generated during daytime hours and utilise it during peak electricity demand at night, instead of allowing the excess power to go unused. The State currently loses nearly 3,000 MW of surplus electricity during daytime hours, which could be stored and used at night to address shortages during peak demand periods, he said.

The government has set a target of establishing 10 GW of battery energy storage capacity by 2029. The entire project would take at least three years to become fully operational, he added. Responding to questions about Tamil Nadu being described as a power-surplus State, Nirmal Kumar said the State's own power generation capacity was around 5,300 MW, while the remaining electricity requirement was met through purchases from external agencies.

Considering the State's future electricity demand, a new power procurement policy had been formulated. As part of the initiative, tenders had been invited for medium-term power procurement agreements, while tenders for long-term agreements would also be invited subsequently. The Minister said the government was taking steps to address faults in electricity distribution and replace ageing equipment across the State.

He said Tamil Nadu had approximately 50,000 old transformers, while around 650 of its 1,900 substations were more than 25 years old and required modernisation. The State also required 600 new substations, which were planned to be established by 2031. As a first step, work on 98 substations had already commenced, he said. Nirmal Kumar said the government had received complaints from certain areas alleging deliberate power interruptions.

Referring to an incident in Virudhunagar, where electricity supply was disconnected just as a Minister began addressing a government function, he said an inquiry had been conducted into the matter. The investigation reportedly found that a responsible engineer at the venue had deliberately switched off the breaker, resulting in the power interruption. Departmental proceedings had been initiated against the engineer and action had been taken, he said.

He added that appropriate instructions were being issued to Electricity Board employees to ensure that such incidents did not recur. On the possibility of implementing power generation projects through public-private partnerships, the Minister said setting up a new thermal power station would cost approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

He said the Electricity Board was already carrying a debt of around Rs 2 lakh crore, making it difficult to borrow additional large amounts for new power generation projects. The government was therefore considering a public-private partnership model under which private companies would invest in and establish power generation projects, with the State procuring electricity from them at predetermined rates.

The Minister said only 343 people had been recruited to the Electricity Board over the past five years. Approval had now been obtained to fill 8,000 announced vacancies, and the recruitment process was planned to be conducted in phases over the next one-and-a-half years. He explained that the process would require time for examinations, training and other formalities, adding that the entire recruitment exercise could take between two-and-a-half and three years to complete. Nirmal Kumar also said the government was examining the demands of the remaining Gangman workers and contract employees who had been working for a long period.

Their issues would be addressed in phases without creating legal complications or affecting the Electricity Board's financial position. A decision on the matter would be taken within a few weeks, he added. (ANI)