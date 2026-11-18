In a major crackdown under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Principal Sessions Court in Dharwad has sentenced a Ugandan national, Agnes Naggayi, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹1,00,000 in connection with a drug trafficking case probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The case dates back to January 6, 2022, when a team from the NCB Bangalore Zonal Unit, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a 30-year-old Ugandan woman at the Hubballi Railway Station after she arrived by train from Delhi.

A thorough search of her belongings led to the recovery of 995 grams of Methamphetamine—drastically exceeding the commercial quantity threshold of just 50 grams under the NDPS Act. The narcotics were cleverly concealed inside two cartons of Nestle Cerelac Baby Cereal with Milk Ragi Apple kept inside a white cloth bag she was carrying. Following her arrest under the provisions of the NDPS Act, follow-up investigations led to the apprehension of another 30-year-old Ugandan male linked to the syndicate.

The Court of the Principal Sessions Judge in Dharwad held that all mandatory provisions of the NDPS Act were duly complied with and, in a judgment dated November 12, 2026, convicted Naggayi for offences punishable under Section 8(c) read with Section 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Delivering the quantum of sentence, the court strongly condemned the nature of the crime, observing that the convict had sought to earn easy money at the cost of destroying the future of the younger generation, and emphasised that societal interests must override individual leniency.

The court also noted that she had been residing in India without a valid visa. Consequently, she was handed 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹1,00,000 fine. Aligning with the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026–2029, which places special emphasis on tracking and prosecuting foreign nationals involved in narcotics syndicates, follow-up actions were executed regarding immigration violations.

Although the second male accused was acquitted of drug charges by the court, investigations revealed he was residing in India illegally on a fake visa. In close coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), immediate deportation proceedings have been initiated against him. He has been lodged at a detention centre pending repatriation to his native country to prevent any potential re-involvement in transnational drug trafficking. (ANI)