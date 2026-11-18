Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. During the bilateral meet, Putin told Xi that the Russia-China relationship was stable and remained on a positive footing.

"Russia and China work to shape a fairer multipolar world order amid a challenging geopolitical situation. The Russian-Chinese foreign policy relationship remains stable and on a positive footing," Putin said. Xi echoed Putin's message of mulitpolarization calling on the two countries to lead and advance this effort amidst the current turbulence.

We must firmly shoulder the responsibilities expected of major powers lead and advance the multipolarisation of the world and the democratisation of international relations. Xi said Russia and China must deepen all-round cooperation, "Our relationship has brought greater stability and certainity to a turbulent world.

He also hailed Russia-China ties as a model of equality, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation Meanwhile, addressing business representatives of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Putin stated on Wednesday that "tools of economic coercion" were a "thing of the past" while speaking to business leaders in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he also held separate bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Russian President remarked that across the Asia-Pacific region, "we witness the radical changes spreading throughout the world like waves." "The regional model serves as a vivid example of strengthening a fairer, more democratic and equal world order," Putin said.

The Russian President noted that instead of "adapting to these opportunities, the formerly dominant powers, to the detriment of the logic of fair competition and sometimes to the detriment of their own benefits, they try to hold back the development of those who show success and progress. Against this backdrop, the countries of the region show greater interest in strengthening their own sovereignty based on three key levels: state sovereignty, public sovereignty, social and economic sovereignty." Pointing to Russia's own experience as the country facing the highest number of sanctions globally, Putin stressed, "Only through that countries can preserve their self-identity and independence on the global arena. In order to define their own future and their own development model, practice shows that the previous tools of economic domination and coercion are now a thing of the past. They have largely lost their regressive power."

He acknowledged, however, that tariffs, export limitations and sanctions "still halt development". "But they are not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition," he added.

According to Putin, the prevailing "turbulent" global climate calls for "unity ... equality rather than domination, a demand for partnership rather than isolation, dialogue rather than ultimatums", noting that the APEC platform provides "vast opportunities for communication at all levels." Against this backdrop, Putin expressed his expectation of "great use" from the forthcoming trilateral summit involving the Chinese, Russian and American Presidents, scheduled for Thursday in Shenzhen. (ANI)