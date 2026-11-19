Patiala Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain on Thursday said that upstream water flow had been reduced to lower pressure on the Bhakra Canal embankment after a bridge collapsed near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur bypass, causing three trucks to plunge into the canal. The incident occurred around 5 am when the bridge suddenly collapsed while vehicles were crossing it. According to eyewitnesses, two trucks plunged into the canal following the collapse, while one of the vehicles caught fire. Several people sustained injuries in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said that the trucks were crossing the bridge when it collapsed. He added that no casualties had been reported and all the drivers were safe and undergoing treatment. "Three trucks were passing this morning when the bridge collapsed, causing them to fall. Fortunately, there are no casualties; all drivers are safe and undergoing treatment. We have reduced upstream water flow to lower pressure on the Bhakra Canal embankment, and Irrigation and Drainage teams are working to secure the banks," he said.

Jain further said that the administration had reduced the upstream water flow to minimise pressure on the canal embankment and that teams from the Irrigation and Drainage Department were working to secure the banks and prevent any further damage. On the possible cause of the collapse, Jain said that initial inputs from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) indicated that one truck had broken down, resulting in three trucks stacking up on the bridge and exceeding its load-bearing capacity.

"Initial inputs from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) indicate one truck broke down, causing three trucks to stack up and exceed the bridge's load. We have sought a full report from NHAI, including details on load-bearing capacity and allegations of overloaded trucks from Yamunanagar, and will also look into claims of delayed official response," he added. The Deputy Commissioner said that a detailed report had been sought from the NHAI to ascertain the bridge's load-bearing capacity and examine the circumstances that led to the collapse. The report will also look into allegations that the trucks were overloaded and had originated from Yamunanagar, along with claims regarding a delay in the official response.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claimed that the bridge had been shaking and vibrating before the incident, raising concerns about its condition prior to the collapse. Speaking to ANI, truck driver Rajveer said that his vehicle had crossed the bridge moments before it collapsed. He recalled hearing a loud sound but said that he could not immediately understand what had happened.

"My vehicle had crossed the bridge when suddenly there was some kind of blast-like sound. I don't know what happened, but the bridge collapsed," he said. Rajveer further stated that two trucks had fallen into the collapsed section of the bridge and that one of them was completely burnt after catching fire.

He also claimed that the bridge had been experiencing jerks and vibrations before the incident and alleged that the accident could potentially have been avoided had the structure been closed for repairs in time. "The bridge was giving jerks earlier. It was shaking and vibrating. If it had been closed and repaired in time, some solution could have been found," he said. (ANI)