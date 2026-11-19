Fresh violence broke out in Bangladesh on Thursday as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's supporters enforced a shutdown and the ancestral home of former interim leader Muhammad Yunuswas set ablaze, ‌igniting fears of new instability. Separately, unrelated protests by garment workers demanding higher wages continued in some districts, with hundreds of workers blocking a key highway into the capital Dhaka, forcing factory closures.

The rising unrest in the Muslim-majority nation of some 175 million people — the world's second-biggest garment exporter after China — threatens the fragile stability the country has seen since elections this year brought Hasina's rival, ‌Tarique Rahman, to power. Tensions have risen since Hasina, who fled the country after a student uprising against her rule in August 2024 and lives in exile in neighbouring India, ‌said she plans to return in December.

Her outlawed Awami League party called Thursday's nationwide lockdown at the end of a week-long campaign of protests and rallies against the government's rejection of her request for a new passport and identity card that would allow her to return. Two members of Prime Minister Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party were killed on Wednesday night, while houses of two BNP lawmakers in Hasina's home district of Gopalganj were vandalised and torched, police ⁠said.

Awami League ​supporters also targeted some markets and vandalised some ⁠shops in Gopalganj town, they said. At least six buses and pickup vans were torched, a section of a railway line set on fire, and crude bomb blasts reported across six districts since Wednesday night, police said.

A ⁠bus and a truck were set on fire on Thursday on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, police said, adding that the bus passengers managed to escape unharmed. Awami League leaders, most of them in hiding, could not ​be reached for comment.

To deter violence, 97 platoons of the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh have fanned out across seven districts, including Gopalganj and Faridpur, considered to have many ⁠Hasina supporters, its spokesperson, Shariful Islam, said. DOZENS ARRESTED IN DHAKA

In Dhaka, police have arrested 107 people allegedly linked to the Awami League and its affiliated organisations in the last 24 hours, including former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid, police ⁠spokesperson ​Niaz Mehedi said. Police said former interim leader Yunus' ancestral home in the port city of Chattogram, about 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Dhaka, was set on fire late on Wednesday.

It is likely that flammable substances were thrown into an unused ground-floor room, police officer Mozammel Haque told Reuters, but Yunus' paternal family members, who live on the upper floors, are ⁠safe. Reuters could not immediately reach the Yunus Centre think tank that speaks on his behalf to seek comment.

Yunus and his government, which led Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster, have faced ⁠hostility from her supporters. Rahman's government has accused ⁠Awami League leaders outside the country of fanning the violence and vowed action.

"When we are making attempts to transform this country into a self-reliant Bangladesh ... it is precisely at this time that the fallen, fugitive and ousted fascist forces have started conspiring against Bangladesh," Rahman told ‌lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday.