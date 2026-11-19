US President Donald Trump and Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin ​began an unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday, where they said they will discuss the war ‌in ​Ukraine and nuclear arms control. Sat around a big round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit, the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers took turns to give opening remarks.

"We are really making history," Trump said. "The three of us have a great deal to discuss.” “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”

Putin said the three countries have "numerous shared interests in ‌the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine.” Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi - who Chinese state media said was presiding over the meeting - did not make a reference to Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."

The trilateral is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. But it has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded. Before the meeting, Trump met Xi and Putin separately, referring to both as ‌friends.

Trump said both he and Xi felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war. Xi has not mentioned Ukraine or Iran in any of his remarks during the two-day summit so far. Patricia Kim, ‌foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, said China would not want to be seen as brokering a deal over Ukraine, given the "problematic optics" of Kyiv and European leaders not taking part.

"Xi has characterized the Russia-Ukraine war as fundamentally a European problem, making Beijing even less inclined to assume responsibility for resolving it," Kim said. FANFARE AND PAGEANTRY

Speaking to Fox News earlier, Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival for the summit, which contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony. Japan's relations with China have soured since Takaichi's remarks in 2025, when she said Japan could deploy its military if a Chinese move on Taiwan also threatened its territory.

Takaichi, ⁠who cut an ​isolated figure throughout the summit, said Tokyo's position on Taiwan had not changedsince ⁠1972. Japan and Taiwan this week reported Russian military aircraft incursions as Moscow displayed it can still project power in Asia despite being busy in Ukraine.On Taiwan, Xi told Trump the US must "do the right thing" to avoid major setbacks in their relationship.

Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since ⁠becoming president, reciprocating his counterpart's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged. "This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he's never gone to the airport to meet somebody," Trump said.

"And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands ​of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was great respect, and I appreciate that. That's a big win for us. It's a big win for China too." Trump arrived after Xi and Putin delivered pointed speeches denouncing Western trade "protectionism" ⁠and sanctions.

During Thursday's APEC proceedings, Xi called for "free and open" trade. Western leaders say China's growth model favouring industrial strength over consumers is unfair and creates destabilising global trade imbalances. Putin, fresh from a setback in his war against Ukraine after the crippling of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, said Russia was key for food and energy security in the Asia-Pacific.

Trump, ⁠reeling ​from a mid-term election loss and the Nvidia spy scandal, told the audience the US has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years. TOUGH NUCLEAR ARMS DISCUSSION

Trump has insisted nuclear arms control be a central topic of the summit, despite China's repeated objections to joining talks with Washington and Moscow, which have far larger nuclear arsenals. “It’s not an easy thing to do - give them up,” Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of their meeting.

The leaders have plenty of reasons to appear together but far fewer to agree on substance, given differences over Ukraine, Iran, ⁠nuclear weapons, trade and China's military buildup, said Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. "A photograph could serve all three men well," Singleton said, adding that he thought the "agenda is much harder to agree on."

Trump's talks with Xi come after an extension of ⁠their trade truce this month, but also amid growing tension over reports of Nvidia chips ⁠being diverted to China through Southeast Asia, raising questions about the effectiveness of US export curbs and the future of Chinese access to advanced technology. "This is Beijing's worst nightmare. China wants chip access that it can negotiate with the president. It may get chip restrictions written into law by both parties," Singleton said.