​Nuclear ​weapons should ‌be comprehensively prohibited ​and completely destroyed, with ‌the ultimate goal of building a world free of nuclear weapons, Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping said ‌in a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian ⁠President ​Vladimir ⁠Putin on Thursday.

A nuclear war ⁠cannot be won and must ​never be fought, Xi said according ⁠to China's official Xinhua ⁠news ​agency. Xi added that every effort must be ⁠made to prevent nuclear war.