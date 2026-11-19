China's Xi calls for a world free of nuclear weapons in meeting with Trump, Putin
Nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and completely destroyed, with the ultimate goal of building a world free of nuclear weapons, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, Xi said according to China's official Xinhua news agency. Xi added that every effort must be made to prevent nuclear war.