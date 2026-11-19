Denmark's ​parliament on Thursday unanimously ratified a ‌security agreement ​with US President Donald Trump covering Greenland, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic island's future that has rattled transatlantic relations. The US, Denmark and ‌Greenland signed the agreement in September to resolve tensions after Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory that is home to 57,000 people.

The deal was backed by 109 Danish ‌lawmakers and none voted against, the parliamentary tally showed. The deal is not subject to a vote by ‌the US Senate. The executive agreement will, following Thursday's vote in Copenhagen, enter into force once the Danish foreign ministry informs the US in a diplomatic note that procedures are complete.

The deal expands the US military's role in Greenland, including permission to establish a "Golden ⁠Dome" ​missile defence system, while reaffirming ⁠Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination. Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic force to acquire the island triggered a diplomatic ⁠crisis within NATO in January and forced Denmark and Greenland into months of intensive negotiations.

Greenland's parliament ratified the deal this ​month. Last week, it passed a first reading in Denmark's parliament with backing from all parties, and ⁠lawmakers expressed relief and hope that the deal will normalize the situation in Greenland. "However, there are many indications that this is ⁠not ​an end, but rather a beginning," said Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen.

"With the treaty in hand, the US will be able to demand greater influence on ⁠decisions that have security policy implications and on part of the extraction of strategic resources," he said. Other experts ⁠say the new agreement ⁠does not add much US military access to Greenland. The shortest route from Europe to North America runs via strategically located Greenland, where the northernmost US military base ‌is already located.