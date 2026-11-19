The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit has drawn up an extensive organisational strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, focusing on strengthening booth-level networks, expanding social outreach and identifying influential individuals across all Assembly constituencies. According to an official statement, the party will organise two-session meetings involving former office-bearers as part of its preparations for the elections. The first session will focus on gathering feedback from party workers regarding the political situation, organisational challenges and other issues, while the second session will deliberate on strategies to ensure victory in the Assembly polls.

As part of the exercise, the party will undertake detailed organisational mapping through former office-bearers in every Assembly constituency. The plan includes preparing a list of 100 active women and identifying 50 social media influencers in each constituency. The party also plans to identify 25 active workers in every Mandal and five active and senior workers at each booth to strengthen its organisational structure at the grassroots level.

At the booth level, the BJP intends to deploy 11 motorcycle-riding workers per booth and organise weekly motorcycle outreach programmes. The party also plans to paint its lotus symbol at five locations in every booth as part of its visibility and outreach campaign. Special focus will be placed on expanding outreach among Dalit voters, identifying 10 new members at every booth and encouraging fresh voter enrolment in the Scheduled Caste community.

The organisational exercise will also involve identifying disgruntled BJP leaders and workers, along with dissatisfied workers from other political parties. The party will map caste groups, influential personalities, Gram Pradhans, farmers, traders and social organisations across constituencies. Additionally, workers associated with Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, SC Morcha and OBC Morcha will be mobilised for organisational activities. The BJP will also expand its outreach among members of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), dairy cooperatives and government banks.

As part of its beneficiary outreach programme, party workers will visit beneficiaries’ homes and interact with them over tea or water. The broader strategy aims to strengthen the party’s grassroots network, address organisational dissatisfaction, consolidate social outreach and build a robust electoral machinery ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (ANI)