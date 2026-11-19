World Court finds Myanmar forces killed thousands of Rohingya, ruling ongoing
Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of members of the Rohingya minority Muslim population and committed widespread sexual violence, judges at the World Court ruled on Thursday. A reading of the verdict was ongoing.
"The Court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh," the court said.