​Myanmar's security ‌forces killed thousands ​of members of the ‌Rohingya minority Muslim population and committed widespread sexual violence, judges at the ‌World Court ruled on ‌Thursday. A reading of the verdict was ongoing.

"The Court finds that ⁠Myanmar's ​security ⁠forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, ⁠perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence ​as well as acts ⁠of extreme violence against children and ⁠attacked ​fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee ⁠in large numbers to Bangladesh," the ⁠court ⁠said.