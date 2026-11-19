Renowned coach Rajkumar Sharma-mentored South Asia registered an emphatic six-wicket victory over Matthew Hayden’s Australasia at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo on Wednesday in the inaugural Test Twenty tournament. In a contest that perfectly demonstrated how girls and boys can shape the outcome of one cricket match. While South Asia’s girls laid the foundation with a commanding performance to establish a significant lead, the boys capitalised on that advantage to complete the job in the inaugural Test Twenty tournament.

The Test Twenty is the newest format of the sport, with four innings of 20 overs each and matches involving both genders. The defining feature of Test Twenty was on full display as the four innings combined to determine the result. South Asia’s girls gave their team the perfect start, restricting Australasia to 102/8 before responding with an impressive 180/5. The 78-run advantage proved crucial, allowing the boys to take the field with a considerable cushion and putting Australasia under pressure to overturn the deficit.

Kalyani, who was named ‘Player of the Match’, was the standout performer with the ball for South Asia, producing a superb spell of 5/19 in her four overs, including 12 dot balls, to dismantle Australasia’s batting line-up. Bhakti Shetty (18) and Varsha Yadav (17) were the leading contributors for Australasia, while Tanvika Gupta, Samiya Singh Ahluwalia and Suhani Bharatkumar Kahandal picked up a wicket each. South Asia’s girls then made the most of their opportunity with the bat. Siya Chugh anchored the innings with an unbeaten 41 off 40 deliveries, while Suhani Bharatkumar Kahandal provided the acceleration with a fluent 35 off just 20 balls, striking seven boundaries. Aadhya Sah (27 off 17) and Rajshri Yadav (24) also made valuable contributions as South Asia finished on 180/5. Sophie Louise Warrilow picked up two wickets for Australasia.

Australasia’s boys responded with a spirited batting effort, posting 187/8. Divyansh Chauhan led the charge with 50 off 32 balls, while Anurag Yadav (43 off 23), Ibrahim Khan (35 off 20) and Vansh Gemini (31 off 17, including four sixes) added valuable runs. However, South Asia’s bowlers ensured the opposition could not run away with the game. Aditya Bhatt, who was also adjourned ‘Player of the Match’, delivered a decisive spell of 4/18, with Harshit Tiwari (2/27) and Tanush Apte (1/23) providing crucial support. With the advantage established by the girls and the bowlers having restricted Australasia’s progress, South Asia’s boys needed to complete the final leg of the contest with just 110-run target to chase. Harshit Tiwar rose to the occasion with an attacking 45 off just 24 deliveries, while Sai Gopal Rathod chipped in with 20 off 10 balls. Despite Rayyan Hussain and Chirag Singla claiming two wickets each for Australasia, South Asia reached 110/4 in just 14.2 overs to seal a comprehensive six-wicket victory.

The contest offered a compelling illustration of what makes Test Twenty different. Rather than separating the girls’ and boys’ performances into independent contests, the format brings them together as members of the same team, with every run scored and wicket taken contributing to one collective result. South Asia’s girls created the advantage, their bowlers sustained the momentum, and the boys finished the job – a collective effort that underlined the format’s central philosophy of equal participation and shared success. With their second victory of the tournament, South Asia continue to build momentum, while Test Twenty is providing a fresh competitive platform where talent, teamwork and performances across genders determine the outcome.

Brief Scores: Australasia (Girls) 102/8 in 20 overs; South Asia (Girls) 180/5 in 20 overs; Australasia (Boys) 187/8 in 20 overs; South Asia (Boys) 110/4 in 14.2 overs. Result: South Asia won by six wickets. (ANI)