After a 22-year-old youth was shot dead in Phulwari Sharif's Alampur village, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Umeshwar Chaudhary said police and forensic teams are probing the murder, asserting that "we are investigating various angles and the culprits will be identified, and the case will be solved soon." According to Chaudhary, the Phulwari Station House Officer (SHO) received information around 7 am about a murder in Alampur village.

"A police team immediately reached the spot to verify the report, where the deceased was identified as Om Prakash, a resident of the same village. Following the discovery of the body, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a dog squad were called to the scene to inspect the area and collect evidence," he said. Sharing preliminary details, SDPO Chaudhary said injuries were found on the deceased's ear, the back of his head, and his stomach.

He added that a live cartridge was recovered from the victim's hand at the scene, while nothing else was found. "We are investigating various angles, and the culprits will be identified, and the case will be solved soon," the SDPO said.

Chaudhary stated that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact number of gunshot wounds and other details. Responding to queries on the initial investigation and whether the victim had any criminal history, he said police are currently verifying the deceased's background. "Nothing can be said just yet, but it is a murder. We are investigating it as a murder," he added.

The police official further noted that no written complaint has been submitted by the victim's family so far, adding that an FIR will be registered and further action will be initiated once the family submits a written application after the post-mortem. (ANI)