Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles hailed Aussie skipper Pat Cummins as a "fantastic representative" of the country as the pacer's reputation has taken a hit following a presser denying Usman Khawaja's 2018-ball tampering claims, with Cameron Bancroft hitting out at Cummins in his fresh set of revelations. On Wednesday, Bancroft penned a 4,497-word column detailing his account of the scandal, reiterating claims made in former Australian batter Usman Khawaja's book that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. In his column, he revealed how he would talk to the pace bowlers about getting the reverse swing on the ball, how his act of using sandpaper was encouraged and celebrated well by the teammates and coaching staff. He also said that except for the media manager of the team, Kate Hutchison, pretty much everyone was on board with the unlawful sandpaper tactic.

Speaking to News24.com.au, Marles said, "I think Pat Cummins is a great captain, I really do." "Pat Cummins has every bit of that (ambassadorial role). I have had the pleasure of meeting Pat on a number of occasions."

“He is a fantastic representative of our country as well as being a fantastic captain and bowler, and he is not so bad with the bat either. I think Pat Cummins is doing a great job as the Australian captain," he signed off. The wounds of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal were reopened in former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography 'Sabr', in which he makes several claims about the scandal in South Africa. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Smith, then vice-captain Warner and Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing. Australian skipper Pat Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's stance on the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal remains unchanged. Earlier in a presser, the Australian skipper had dismissed Khawaja's claims about the ball-tampering scandal as "utter nonsense", insisting that the bowling group of him, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood had no part playing in it.

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He's been consistent and adamant from day one. Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he hasn't answered. And that includes in response to what Cam has now said. Pat has rebuilt the Australian Cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as per Cricinfo. Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced the formation of an "independent forum" to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia's squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago.

In Hobart, CA chief executive Greenberg said that CA is not "re-prosecuting" the initial investigation carried out eight years back, and no new sanctions will be handed out to the players/staff. It would be up to the CA board what information is made public upon completion of the process, which is expected to take a month. (ANI)