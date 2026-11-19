Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said basic amenities and welfare programmes have reached remote tribal settlements during his three-day tour of the Garbada constituency in Dahod district, pointing to welfare delivery in hilly border villages and citing poverty reduction figures linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patel's Nov 18-20 outreach programme in the tribal belt includes visiting villages, meeting residents, sharing traditional meals with families and staying overnight.

Describing his movement across the constituency and a morning stop at a border village located in the hilly region, Patel stated he met residents across age groups and households. "For three days, I have been on a tour of this Adivasi belt. During this, I toured all the different areas of the Garbada Assembly constituency in Dahod. Throughout the tour, I met various people, met children, met sisters, and visited their homes. I also went this morning to the border village located in the hilly region. Everyone had gathered there too, so I got to meet everyone there as well," Patel told ANI.

Patel said residents appeared satisfied with the rollout of core public services and welfare initiatives, naming education, women's self-help groups and healthcare among the facilities reaching the border village. He added, "So, one satisfaction is that whoever I met, those people were delighted and joyful. And the basic needs of the government have reached there, and they are getting their benefits. They are availing of them, and along with that, they are also receiving the benefits of the various government schemes that have been created. That means whether it is about education, Sakhi Mandal [women's self-help groups], or health, all those facilities have reached the border village, and using their benefits, those people are moving forward."

Linking state-level outreach to PM Modi's earlier tenure as Gujarat chief minister and his national leadership, Patel cited a World Bank report stating that 500 million (50 crore) people have moved above the poverty line. "So this is a matter of great joy for us that when the Prime Minister was the Chief Minister here, from day one we are not in the habit of thinking small; whenever he thinks, he thinks big. He started working for all of Gujarat. And in the centre of whatever government schemes he made, keeping the common person, the small person, at the centre, making schemes and implementing them, taking them to every village and every household, that resolve has been fulfilled today. And its result, its outcome has come out: after the Prime Minister took office, look at the World Bank report that came out recently—50 crore [500 million] people have come out of the poverty line. That means the benefits of government schemes reached the person at the very last edge of the village, and using their benefits, everyone moved forward," Bhupendra Patel said. (ANI)