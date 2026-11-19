Tamil Nadu Minister P Viswanathan has expressed grief over the demise of TVK MLA V.S. Babu, describing him as an important leader in the TVK and the coalition and calling it a major loss for the ministry. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Viswanathan remembered V.S. Babu as a leader who consistently supported the poor and worked at the grassroots level.

"V.S. Babu was a very important leader in the TVK and the coalition; for the ministry, we have a big loss. V. S. Babu was one of the brave political leaders in the state of Tamil Nadu. He always supported the poor and was a grassroots-level leader... It is very sad for all the political leaders," Viswanathan said. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna condoled the passing of Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu, remembering him as one of "Thalapathy's favourite people" and calling his demise a "great loss.

Babu, Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the Kolathur constituency, died while undergoing prolonged treatment for a respiratory ailment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. Paying tribute to the late legislator, Arjuna recalled Babu's cheerful demeanour and his concern for the hardships faced by residents in Chennai.

"V.S. Babu always had a smiling face. He was one of Thalapathy’s favourite people. When he joined our party, he told our leader that people in Chennai, particularly in North Chennai, were facing several hardships," the Minister said. Arjuna further noted Babu's emphasis on fielding a locally respected candidate from Kolathur. "He also emphasised that a person who was loved and respected by the people of North Chennai should be allowed to contest from the Kolathur Assembly constituency. My personal affection and love for him will always remain. His demise is a great loss," he added.

According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Babu was admitted on September 9, 2026, and had been undergoing intensive care. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 2:24 pm (14:24 hours) on Thursday. (ANI)