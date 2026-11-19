Trump urges Congress to pass a new farm bill
US President Donald Trump urged Republicans in Congress on Thursday to pass a new farm bill before a new Democratic-led Congress takes power in January.
US President Donald Trump urged Republicans in Congress on Thursday to pass a new farm bill before a new Democratic-led Congress takes power in January.
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