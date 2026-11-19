Russia and Georgia resume direct dialogue with official meeting in Minsk, Moscow says
A Russian deputy foreign minister and a Georgian special representative for relations with Moscow met in Minsk on Thursday, marking the resumption of direct dialogue between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"A thorough exchange of views took place on current issues of bilateral cooperation, with an emphasis on trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. A number of practical agreements were reached," the foreign ministry said.