A ​Russian ‌deputy foreign minister ​and a Georgian special ‌representative for relations with Moscow met in Minsk on ‌Thursday, marking the resumption ‌of direct dialogue between the two countries, the Russian ⁠Foreign Ministry ​said.

"A ⁠thorough exchange of views ⁠took place on current ​issues of bilateral cooperation, with ⁠an emphasis on trade, ⁠economic, cultural, ​and humanitarian cooperation. A number of ⁠practical agreements were reached," the foreign ⁠ministry ⁠said.