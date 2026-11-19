World stocks were in danger of ​setting their longest losing streak of the year on Thursday as bruised ‌bulls ​pinned their hopes on Anthropic's blockbuster market debut to lift the otherwise fragile mood. Asian markets hadn't read the script as Taiwan and Hong Kong both fell heavily overnight, but Europe's tech stocks rallied more than 1% after five straight days of falls while US futures were pointing to a 2% jump for the Nasdaq when ‌it opens shortly.

Elsewhere, gold remained stuck near a 14-month low and benchmark government bond yields ticked up following talk of at least a further 50 basis points' worth of US rate rises. But for the time being it was mostly background noise. Claude developer Anthropic's IPO is set to be the largest flotation of all time. Its shares were priced at $83 apiece, valuing the firm at about $1.5 trillion.

"At $83 per share, Anthropic is coming to market above its initial pricing range, but ‌still below our $92 fair value estimate," said Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar. Khan said Anthropic would need to sustain rapid growth while managing the enormous cost of developing and running its models.

It is ‌the first major AI developer to go public, so how it trades in the coming days and weeks will be heavily scrutinised to gauge the broader sentiment towards AI following the recent selloffs in some parts of the market. "The key question (for investors) is whether they are comfortable with that range of outcomes and have a sufficiently long-term horizon," Khan said, referring to how the stock trades.

OIL EDGES UP In commodities, oil prices began to edge higher again as renewed attacks in the Strait of Hormuz offset a growing view that the oil market will ⁠soon be ​back in surplus. Brent crude futures were just above $92 a barrel, ⁠set for a third weekly fall.

Investors were also focusing on an unprecedented three-way meeting held between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China. The three leaders reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought, but in a nod ⁠to this year's surge in oil prices, also vowed to increase supplies of refined petroleum products for all countries.

It left the dollar treading water after reaching a 19-month high this week. Hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Wednesday had ​bolstered expectations of another US rate hike in December. The euro was at $1.0990, hovering near its lowest since April 2025. The Japanese yen was at 159.95 per dollar and sterling fetched $1.3145.

Waller had said on CNBC ⁠that, if the Fed wanted to get inflation down, it needed to take more "aggressive action", either through a half-point increase at the December meeting or by using the post-meeting statement to set market expectations for further hikes at the start of next year. The comments followed hotter-than-expected inflation data last ⁠week, ​which caused markets to brace for more rate hikes. Traders now price a 90% chance of a 25-basis-point hike next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up to just shy of 5.1% in European trading, dragging both German bund and UK gilt yields up fractionally too. BERLIN'S BLESSING FOR UNICREDIT

As well as the excitement around Anthropic, Europe's traders also lifted both UniCredit and Commerzbank's shares as Berlin gave its blessing to ⁠the takeover of the German bank after years of resistance. Back to the day's headline act though, and investor confidence in AI has been shaken over the past few weeks by worries about the profitability of the technology ⁠and the massive debt needed to fund and build related ⁠infrastructure.

Markets have all but shrugged off a strong forecast from chipmaker Nvidia this week after Jensen Huang's departure as CEO last week rattled investors. The company's board has now dismissed the idea of rehiring Huang. Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, said the Anthropic IPO was a useful gauge of investor appetite for AI.

"But ‌one listing won’t settle the debate," ‌she said. "There's a genuine wall of worry right now, and it’ll take a few things to climb it."