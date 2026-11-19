The African National Congress and smaller rivals are closing ​in on a coalition deal to govern Johannesburg, South ​Africa's financial hub and biggest city, sidelining ‌the pro-business ​Democratic Alliance despite its first-place finish in this month's local elections.

No party won a majority in Johannesburg and other major cities, leaving the municipal governments to be decided ‌by coalition agreements, which have been negotiated behind closed doors. The DA won 35% of votes in Johannesburg, followed by the ANC at 20% and ActionSA at 16%.

The potential coalition would include the ANC, ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and former President Jacob Zuma's party uMkhonto ‌weSizwe (MK), said ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont, adding that smaller parties might also join. Johannesburg sits at the heart of ‌South Africa's financial and corporate economy, and the multi-party coalition being negotiated would test whether increasingly fragmented politics can produce stable government in the country's most important economic centre.

The city has had seven mayors since 2021 as successive coalition governments collapsed. The agreement would cover Gauteng province, which includes the metropolitan areas of ⁠Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni ​and Tshwane, home to administrative ⁠capital Pretoria, Beaumont said.

He added that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, a former DA politician who was mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019, would likely ⁠take the post again, while Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya would keep her job. "There's a bit more work to be done but it looks ​like the bulk of the progress has been made (on the agreement)", he said.

COALITION GOVERNANCE SHAKY An ANC spokesperson said ⁠that final meetings would be held on Friday, without confirming anything else about the coalition.

"This is the final stretch. Thereafter we brief the NEC (National Executive ⁠Committee) ​and the nation," said spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu. EFF and MK did not respond to requests for comment. MK's spokesperson told local outlet Eyewitness News that he believed a deal would be finalised by Friday with the parties mentioned.

South African news ⁠site News24 reported that the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, had conceded defeat. Zille and her team did not ⁠respond to requests for comment. Johannesburg is ⁠currently governed by a coalition including some of the same parties but led by an ANC mayor. Coalition governance in the city has proven shaky so far and contributed to financial ‌decline and poor ‌service delivery, according to civil society groups.