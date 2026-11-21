Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Vande Mataram Academic Block’ at Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, during the college’s Day celebrations, where she also launched two new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) University Ladies Special bus services to facilitate safe and convenient commuting for women students. Attending the celebrations as the chief guest, Gupta lauded the college’s academic achievements, publications and the talent of its students. Students who excelled in various fields were also felicitated during the programme.

According to the release, the two new ‘U-Special’ bus services will provide direct connectivity from Laxmi Nagar and Green Park metro stations to the areas around Kamala Nehru College and Gargi College, both located in South Delhi. According to the Delhi Government, the buses will operate from the respective metro stations between 8 am and 10.30 am, while return services from the college area will be available between 3 pm and 5.30 pm. The buses will operate at intervals of 30 minutes to ensure convenience for students, as per the release.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government was committed to strengthening educational infrastructure and expanding facilities in accordance with students' needs. She said the special bus services were part of the government's efforts to ensure that women students had access not only to better educational facilities but also to safe, convenient and reliable transportation. Speaking about Kamala Nehru College's journey, Gupta said the institution had grown from an initial strength of 400 students to educating more than 4,000 students every year, reflecting the sustained efforts of its administration, principal and faculty.

She said an educational institution was defined not merely by its buildings and facilities but also by the talent it nurtured and the opportunities it provided to students. The newly inaugurated academic block, she added, marked an important milestone in the college's academic journey and would help fulfil the aspirations of generations to come. Recalling her student days, Gupta said her own journey in public life began at the University of Delhi. She said understanding students' problems, helping them and taking up small responsibilities during college life helped nurture leadership qualities and prepared individuals to shoulder bigger responsibilities later.

Highlighting the role of women's colleges, she said such institutions provided students with the confidence to showcase their talent, explore their interests and participate in various activities alongside academics. She added that college life was not merely about earning a degree but also about personality development, building lifelong friendships, learning from teachers and discovering one's aspirations.

Encouraging students, Gupta said the achievements of academicians and senior women officers present at the event demonstrated how hard work, talent and determination could help them reach their goals. She expressed confidence that institutions like Kamala Nehru College would continue to prepare young women not only through education but also by fostering leadership, self-reliance and the ability to make meaningful contributions to society.

Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat Central University Prof. Vijita Singh Agarwal, Director of the University of Delhi's South Campus Prof. Rajni Abbi and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)