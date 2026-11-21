​France's foreign ​ministry said ‌on Saturday it ​would seek a United Nations ‌Security Council meeting after Myanmar rejected an International Court of Justice ruling that ‌its military committed atrocities against ‌the Rohingya in 2017. "France recalls that ICJ rulings are final and binding on the ⁠parties ​and ⁠must be implemented in full compliance ⁠with international law," the foreign ministry ​said in a statement.

It added that ⁠under the UN Charter, the ⁠Security ​Council may be called upon to take measures to enforce ⁠ICJ rulings if a party to a ⁠dispute ⁠failed to comply with the decision.