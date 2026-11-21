An Israeli strike killed three Palestinians in a vehicle carrying papers and food for the World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza City on Saturday, Gaza's health ‌ministry and witnesses said.

World Central Kitchen, an aid organisation that distributes food in the Gaza Strip, said, however, that the vehicle was not affiliated with it. The Israeli military said several militants had been targeted in the area without providing further details. It did not immediately respond to ‌questions on why it had hit a vehicle that appeared to be distributing aid.

A Reuters witness said the vehicle appeared to ‌be carrying packaged foodstuffs, and that papers inside carried World Central Kitchen's logo. "It was just about to stop to distribute the food and drink to children when it was hit by a missile," said Abu Zein Al-Daya, who witnessed the strike.

Afterwards, meals of cooked rice were scattered around the vehicle, which was partially covered in ⁠the blood ​of the victims of the attack. ISRAELI STRIKES ⁠CONTINUE IN GAZA

The Israeli military killed seven World Central Kitchen workers in a 2024 strike, including citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland. At the time, the military said ⁠there had been "serious errors and breaches of procedure" but in 2026 it said it had found no basis on which to open criminal investigations into ​the incident.

Israel briefly launched a ground operation in Gaza earlier this week and killed six people in a strike on a ⁠hospital that it said was targeting a commander for the Palestinian militant group Hamas. An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory but has not stopped ⁠Israeli ​attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies. Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, ⁠with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast.

Israel's more than two-year-long assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a ⁠hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's entire ⁠population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and a United Nations inquiry. Israel says its actions are self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 ‌attack on Israel.