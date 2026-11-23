Telangana police have busted an inter-state gang that was cheating innocent people by promising to double their money through black magic and pujas and arrested five by Ichoda police. Adilabad District SP Akhil Mahajan, IPS, disclosed the details at a press conference held at the District Police Headquarters on Monday.

The gang allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from victims and used the fraudulently earned money for luxuries, car EMIs, and house construction. According to police, the latest incident took place on the evening of November 19 near the under-bridge beside the TGWRJC School on NH-44 in Ichoda mandal. The complainant, Tokala Raju, who had come to Adilabad for work along with his acquaintance Sripati Shankar, was approached by the accused at the Adilabad bus stand a week ago.

The accused claimed they possessed magical powers and could convert a one-rupee note into ten rupees through pujas. Believing them, Raju went to the spot with Rs 3 lakh cash. The accused allegedly snatched the money forcibly, attacked Raju and Shankar, and fled in a car. Based on the complaint lodged the next day, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police said the main accused, Atram Parshuram, had been cheating people in a similar manner earlier too. The gang would lure victims with promises of doubling or quadrupling money, replace their cash bags with bags filled with white papers or toy notes, and ask them not to open the bags for five to ten days. When victims questioned them, they would claim the puja had failed and demand more money. The gang allegedly cheated people in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Asifabad, Kamareddy and other districts.

Police said they seized Rs 3,74,000 cash, three cars, and four cell phones from the accused. A total of eight cases have been registered against the gang in Adilabad district — two in Utnoor, five in Indervelly, and one in Ichoda. Police identified 10 victims in these cases, while the gang is suspected to have cheated 24 people across the State.

Five accused named Atram Parshuram (40), Mandali Bakkanna (47), Nougade Shekhar (39), Mandali Shailesh (27) and Shaik Aleem (36) were arrested by Ichoda police. SP Akhil Mahajan appealed to the public not to fall for promises of doubling money through black magic and pujas, and to immediately inform the nearest police station if anyone approaches them with such claims.

Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)