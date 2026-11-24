The Delhi High Court has held that a senior citizen seeking eviction of his children from his self-acquired property is not necessarily required to establish that he was subjected to harassment or ill-treatment, observing that it is sufficient to show that the property needs protection so that he can live there peacefully and with dignity. Justice Amit Mahajan set aside orders passed by the District Magistrate and the Divisional Commissioner, which had rejected an 85-year-old man’s plea seeking eviction of his eldest son and daughter-in-law from his house in south Delhi’s Masjid Moth.

The court directed the son and daughter-in-law to vacate the property within four weeks and directed the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) to provide all necessary assistance to the senior citizen to ensure compliance with the order, if required. “Further, a senior citizen cannot be compelled to share his own house with his children against his wishes, more so when the relationship between the parties has deteriorated to such an extent that the petitioner has been constrained to litigate against Respondent Nos. 1 and 2 since the year 2022 and to seek police assistance under the orders of this Court. At the age of 85 years, the petitioner is entitled to live in his own house peacefully and with dignity,” the court observed.

The court noted that the petitioner was the absolute owner of the property and that his son and daughter-in-law had not claimed any ownership rights over it. They were residing there only by virtue of their relationship with him. The court observed that the authorities had proceeded on the erroneous assumption that the senior citizen was required to establish harassment through clear and cogent evidence before an eviction order could be passed.

“No such requirement is contemplated under the Act or the 2009 Rules. By insisting on the same, the learned authorities below have imposed a condition which the statute does not contemplate, and have thereby committed an error of law,” Justice Mahajan held. The court further observed that instances of harassment of senior citizens by their children often take place within the four walls of a house and may be difficult to establish through independent evidence.

It said proceedings under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, are summary in nature and authorities are not expected to insist upon the standard of proof required in a civil or criminal trial. The court also took note of multiple police complaints filed by the petitioner since 2022 and its earlier directions to the police to provide him every possible assistance to address any threat allegedly posed by his son and daughter-in-law.

It said the mere existence of a business dispute between the petitioner’s sons could not, by itself, be a ground to conclude that his grievance was not genuine or deny him protection under the Act. The court also found fault with the enquiry reports submitted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

It noted that the first enquiry report dated February 25, 2023, had merely recorded that it could not be ascertained whether the senior citizen’s complaint of harassment was genuine. The report was inconclusive and could not have been relied upon to conclude that the allegations had been disproved. Regarding the second enquiry report dated September 17, 2025, the court observed that although the SDM had recorded the submissions of both parties, details of the house visit and the material submitted by them, the report did not discuss the evidence or record what was observed during the visit.

“It proceeds to conclude, in a single line, that the allegation of harassment is not established, as no clear evidence of harassment has been observed. A conclusion bereft of reasons cannot be termed a finding,” the court observed. The court relied on the Supreme Court’s August 2026 judgment in Ravi Kant Gupta v. State of Uttar Pradesh, which held that a Maintenance Tribunal has the power to order eviction of children from a senior citizen’s property where such a course is necessary and expedient for the maintenance and protection of the senior citizen.

It also relied on the Delhi High Court’s judgment in Pritam Singh v. Government of NCT of Delhi, which held that a senior citizen seeking eviction need only demonstrate that the property requires protection and need not necessarily establish ill-treatment by the son or other legal heir. The petitioner, who acquired the property from the Delhi Development Authority in 1980 and converted it into freehold in 2000, had approached the authorities in 2022 seeking eviction of his eldest son and daughter-in-law under the Senior Citizens Act.

He alleged that despite being asked to make alternative accommodation arrangements, the couple refused to vacate the property and that their behaviour towards him deteriorated over the years. The District Magistrate had initially rejected his plea in August 2023, observing that the allegations of harassment were not established and that the matter appeared to involve a business dispute between his sons.

After the matter was remanded for fresh consideration, the District Magistrate again dismissed the petition in October 2025. The Divisional Commissioner upheld the decision in April 2026, prompting the senior citizen to approach the High Court. The petitioner was represented by Senior Advocate Madhav Khurana, along with advocates Riya Arora, Ayush Kumar, Ananya Saxena, Garima Rai Singhania, Shashank Dewan, Uttam Kumar and Hardik Arora.

Senior Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia appeared for the son, while Nitika Bhutani, Panel Counsel, represented the Delhi government and Puja S. Kalra, Central Government Standing Counsel, appeared for the Union of India. Allowing the petition, the High Court set aside the orders dated October 28, 2025, passed by the District Magistrate and April 28, 2026, passed by the Divisional Commissioner, and directed the son and daughter-in-law to vacate the property within four weeks. (ANI)