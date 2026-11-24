Air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning, with Delhi recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 238 at 9 am. Among the monitoring stations, Punjabi Bagh reported the highest AQI at 271, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per the CPCB, Chandni Chowk followed with an AQI of 263, while Bawana recorded 255 and Vivek Vihar 245; Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 235, Sonia Vihar at 234 and Rohini at 232, all falling in the 'poor' category.

Other monitoring stations that reported 'poor' air quality included Uttam Nagar at 223, Narela at 221, Alipur at 219 and Ashok Vihar at 206. Meanwhile, relatively better air quality was recorded at some locations, with Anand Vihar reporting an AQI of 199, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium at 197, IGI Airport Terminal 3 at 183 and Vasundhara Enclave at 181. All four stations fall in the 'moderate' category.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it may consider restricting vehicles operating in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to those complying with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms as part of measures to combat worsening air pollution in the region.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed while hearing a matter concerning air pollution in the national capital. “We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” the bench remarked.

Suggesting an alternative arrangement for the supply of essential commodities, the bench proposed setting up warehouses at Delhi's borders where goods could be unloaded and subsequently transported into the city using smaller battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles. Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Member Secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode on Monday held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) across the Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas to assess ongoing winter pollution control measures and District Action Plans 2027.

To ensure strict enforcement and accountability on the ground, designated officers have been assigned direct responsibility for meeting the stipulated emission-reduction targets. (ANI)