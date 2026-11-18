The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to advocate Pravin Singhal over his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during open-court proceedings on November 16. A special bench of Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it was prima facie satisfied that the proceedings warranted further consideration.

The bench asked the lawyer to file his reply by January 8, 2027, and appear personally on the next date. The order of the apex court came on a petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seeking criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer.

Singhal allegedly made remarks against the Chief Justice of India in open Court on November 16 during court proceedings, including questioning his right to occupy the CJI's chair. After examining the records and the consent granted by Attorney General R Venkataramani, the bench said it was prima facie satisfied that the contempt plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) deserved to be taken forward.

"We are prima facie satisfied that the motion made by the petitioner SCBA for initiation of proceedings against the sole respondent/alleged contemnor for the alleged derogatory remarks referred to in the petition deserves to be taken forward," the bench observed. At the outset, senior advocate Pradeep Rai, President of the SCBA, termed the incident of making "uncharitable comments" against the CJI in open court completely unacceptable.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported the SCBA's plea, submitting that the “majesty and dignity” of the Court must be preserved. In his consent letter, Attorney General R. Venkataramani described Singhal's conduct as "extremely scandalous and unpardonable", observing that the case warranted action under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act.

The contempt proceedings stem from an incident on November 16, when Singhal appeared before a bench comprising the CJI, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, seeking an urgent hearing. He claimed that he had submitted a matter before the CJI in his chamber on November 2 but had received no response despite the passage of 15 days. When the CJI asked him to wait, the advocate allegedly refused and made personal remarks against the Chief Justice.

Meanwhile, three senior members of the legal fraternity, including former judges who practice as advocates, strongly condemned the incident, asserting that attacks on the judiciary cannot be allowed to undermine public confidence in the institution. In a joint statement, T Raja, former Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sudhir Saxena, former Allahabad High Court judge, and SK Gangele, former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge, said the judiciary was the only hope of 147 crore Indians and that public trust in the institution could not be compromised.

"Senior members of the legal fraternity practising in the Supreme Court can't be silent spectators to frequent attacks on the judiciary," they said, describing the incident involving a "disgruntled advocate" in the CJI's courtroom as strongly condemnable. The statement welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to issue a contempt notice, adding that no law-abiding citizen could tolerate such incidents inside courtrooms. (ANI)