Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Member Secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode held a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas to assess ongoing winter pollution control measures and District Action Plans 2027. To ensure strict enforcement and accountability on the ground, designated officers have been assigned direct responsibility for meeting the stipulated emission-reduction targets.

Commission for Air Quality, in a post on X, stated that the meeting emphasised District Action Plans 2027 to reduce pollution. “CAQM Member Secretary Shri Tarun Kumar Pithode held a meeting with DCs/DMs across Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas to review winter pollution measures and District Action Plans 2027, targeting 15–20% pollution reduction, with designated officers responsible for the targets,” the post read.

On Monday morning, Delhi continued to grapple with poor air quality, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 249 at 8 am, while Punjabi Bagh emerged as the most polluted among the listed monitoring stations with an AQI of 282, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI among the listed monitoring stations at 282, followed by Bawana at 273 and Chandni Chowk at 271, all falling in the 'poor' category.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) began assessing and ranking Delhi and neighbouring states on their performance in implementing measures to combat air pollution, with its 2026 report card covering progress up to October and highlighting significant gaps across several key areas, including industrial inspections, waste management, public transport and pollution-monitoring infrastructure. According to the State Action Plan-2026 report card, none of the four states and Delhi have established the targeted number of green crematoriums. Against a combined target of 421 green crematoriums across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the achievement stood at zero as of October 31.

The report card has been prepared based on progress recorded up to October 2026. The final report card for the year is scheduled to be released in January 2027, giving the states and the Delhi government an opportunity to improve their performance by accelerating the implementation of pollution-control measures during the remaining period of the year.

The CAQM has classified performance of 100 per cent as satisfactory, achievement between 75 per cent and less than 100 per cent as needing improvement, and progress below 75 per cent as unsatisfactory. Among the key areas flagged, industrial inspections recorded particularly poor progress in three states. Against a combined annual target of 11,607 inspections in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, only 2,584 inspections had been completed by October 31, leaving a gap of 9,023.

Delhi exceeded its target, conducting 1,609 inspections against 979. However, Haryana completed only 177 of its 3,865 targeted inspections, while Rajasthan recorded 68 against 2,974 and Uttar Pradesh 730 against 3,789. Progress in the installation of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) also remained uneven. Delhi achieved its target of 19 stations, while Uttar Pradesh completed 22 of its 25 targeted installations. Rajasthan installed three against a target of five, whereas Haryana reported no achievement against its target of 23 stations. The combined achievement stood at 44 against 72.

In construction and demolition (C&D) waste management, the four jurisdictions had a combined target of processing capacity of 1,565 tonnes per day, against which 1,350 tonnes per day had been achieved. Delhi and Rajasthan met their respective targets, while Uttar Pradesh achieved 300 tonnes per day against 400 and Haryana reported no progress against its target of 115 tonnes per day. The offtake of processed C&D waste by government and private agencies also remained a major concern. Against a combined target of 32.22 lakh metric tonnes, the achievement stood at around 11.92 lakh metric tonnes, leaving a gap of over 20.30 lakh metric tonnes. The report marked most of the state-wise government and private agency targets as unsatisfactory, with Uttar Pradesh's private-sector offtake recording 78 per cent progress.

The report also assessed the liquidation of legacy waste at identified landfill sites. Against a combined target of 156.67 lakh metric tonnes, 90.49 lakh metric tonnes had been processed, leaving 66.18 lakh metric tonnes to be addressed. Several sites in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan recorded substantial gaps, including the three major landfill sites at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur in Delhi. In the vehicular pollution category, augmentation of city bus services remained below target. Against a combined target of 3,645 buses, 1,893 had been added by October 31. Haryana achieved 70 against its target of 875, Rajasthan reported no achievement against its target of 100, and Uttar Pradesh added 120 against 275. Delhi recorded 1,703 against a target of 2,395.

The CAQM report card provides a review of the implementation of pollution-control measures under the State Action Plan-2026. The final assessment in January 2027 will reflect the progress made by the states and the Delhi government during the remaining period of the year. (ANI)