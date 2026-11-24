Barpeta (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): The centuries-old Raas Mahotsav of Assam has now become a tourism destination for both domestic and foreign tourists, said Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Speaking to ANI, Dass said that the Assam government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as well as the central government, have taken several measures to promote and preserve the culture.

"The Raas Mahotsav of Assam, including Majuli, Howly, Pathsala, Barpeta, and Nalbari, has now become a tourist destination. Today I inaugurated the Howly Raas Mahotsav, which is celebrating its 99th edition this year," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said. He further said that next year the Howly Raas Mahotsav will be entered into its 100th edition.

"We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 100th edition of Howly Raas Mahotsav. We will invite the Assam Governor and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. If the Prime Minister comes, then definitely the Howly Raas Mahotsav will reach the global stage. We are always trying to preserve as well as promote our culture," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said. In Upper Assam, Northern Assam and Central Assam, especially in Majuli, the Raas Mahotsav has been celebrated and Lord Shri Krishna Raas Leela has been performed by human beings and in the Lower Assam part, especially in Barpeta, Howly, Pathsala, Nalbari, Palasbari, Chhaygaon, the Raas festival has been shown through clay idols.

Raas Mahotsav (also called Raas Leela or Raas Utsav) is a major Vaishnavite festival in Assam celebrated around the full moon (Purnima) of the Assamese months of Kati–Aghun, typically in November, depicting the life of Lord Krishna through drama, dance, and music. (ANI)