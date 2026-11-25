50-year-old software engineer found dead in parked car in Hyderabad
A 50-year-old software engineer, identified as Parchuri Sudhee, was found dead inside his parked car within the KPHB Police Station limits in Hyderabad. His wife alerted the police through the emergency helpline 112 and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
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A 50-year-old software engineer was found dead inside his parked car under the limits of KPHB Police Station in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Parchuri Sudhee, a native of Kondapur. His wife noticed him inside the parked car and alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline 112. She also lodged a complaint in connection with the incident.
According to a police official, "A 50-year-old software engineer, Parchuri Sudhee, a native of Kondapur, was found dead in his parked car. His wife noticed him dead and informed police through 112 and filed a complaint. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter." Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)