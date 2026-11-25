Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that a strong and inclusive alliance would emerge in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that discussions between the Congress and Samajwadi Party will focus on respectable seat-sharing arrangements, winnability and the selection of winning candidates. Reacting to Congress MP Imran Masood's remarks over the ongoing seat-sharing discussions, Singh said that although the details of negotiations were not publicly known, there was a broad consensus among the parties to come together to defeat the BJP.

"No one knows exactly what is happening behind the scenes. Discussions will cover respectable seat-sharing arrangements, seats with high winnability, and the selection of winning candidates. There is a broad consensus that all these parties will come together to defeat the BJP. Therefore, we believe that in the coming days, you will see a strong alliance formed in the state, an alliance rooted in the concept of social justice, one that will steer the region and the state towards development and prosperity. It will be an inclusive alliance, ensuring the participation of all sections of society," Singh told ANI. On the Samajwadi Party announcing its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections amid the ongoing alliance negotiations, Singh said it was an internal matter of the party, adding that the discussions between the top leadership and designated negotiators of both parties indicated a positive direction for the alliance.

"That is their own internal matter. However, given that the top leadership and the designated negotiators from both parties are in active dialogue, this alliance is set to send a very positive message," he said. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Imran Masood expressed strong displeasure over the Samajwadi Party's announcement of 26 seats as its starting point for seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the Congress was "not beggars" and that unilateral declarations were not the right way to conduct alliance discussions.

Questioning the timing of the SP's announcement following alliance meetings in Delhi, Masood said the Congress had neither demanded 26 seats nor asked the Samajwadi Party to offer it any constituency. "We were discussing within the alliance; the alliance meetings took place in Delhi. And after those alliance meetings, if a declaration is made like this, and it is said that 'Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]'--we didn't even ask you for 26. We didn't say that to you; we are not beggars," Masood told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, naming five nominees from constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The seat-sharing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are taking place ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with both parties engaged in negotiations over the alliance arrangement. (ANI)