​British energy bills will ​soar for millions ‌of households ​from January after regulator Ofgem increased its domestic price cap by ‌26% to its highest level in almost four years due to soaring wholesale gas prices caused by the conflict ‌in the Middle East.

The rise will be a ‌blow to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has sought to ease cost-of-living pressures. It will likely feed into inflation, which last ⁠month ​rose to ⁠a one-year high, partly on higher fuel costs. The new cap ⁠of £2,166 ($2,835.29) a year for average use of electricity and gas ​is up £443 from the previous cap for October-December and ⁠will hit around 20 million households on variable tariffs.

"Conflict in the ⁠Middle ​East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be ⁠a worry for many households as winter approaches,” Neil Kenward, ⁠Ofgem’s Director General ⁠for Markets, said. ($1 = 0.7639 pounds)