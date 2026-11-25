Millions set for soaring energy bills in Britain after 26% price cap hike
British energy bills will soar for millions of households from January after regulator Ofgem increased its domestic price cap by 26% to its highest level in almost four years due to soaring wholesale gas prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East.
The rise will be a blow to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has sought to ease cost-of-living pressures. It will likely feed into inflation, which last month rose to a one-year high, partly on higher fuel costs. The new cap of £2,166 ($2,835.29) a year for average use of electricity and gas is up £443 from the previous cap for October-December and will hit around 20 million households on variable tariffs.
"Conflict in the Middle East continues to drive energy costs higher, and we know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches,” Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s Director General for Markets, said. ($1 = 0.7639 pounds)