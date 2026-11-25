​Yemen's Houthis ​said ‌on Wednesday ​they had attacked Saudi Arabia's ‌Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district. Houthi military ‌spokesman Yahya Saree ‌said the refinery attack caused fires and that the ⁠group ​attacked ⁠the financial district in three phases, ⁠causing significant damage.

The group ​said the attack on ⁠the financial district took place ⁠on ​Tuesday, but did not give ⁠a date for the refinery attack.