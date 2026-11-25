Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi oil refinery and Riyadh financial district
Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they had attacked Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the refinery attack caused fires and that the group attacked the financial district in three phases, causing significant damage.
The group said the attack on the financial district took place on Tuesday, but did not give a date for the refinery attack.