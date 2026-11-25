The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the Central Sector Scheme “Postal Operations” during the 16th Finance Commission Cycle from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31 with a proposed outlay of Rs 1,141 crore. The scheme seeks to strengthen postal infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and support the growing requirements of logistics, e-commerce and digital service delivery across the country. With one of the world’s largest postal networks comprising 1.65 lakh post offices, including 1,49,655 post offices in rural areas, India Post continues to serve as an important platform for delivery of mail, parcels, banking, insurance and other citizen-centric services, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Apart from its core postal operations, India Post provides a wide range of public services through initiatives such as Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Postal Life Insurance (PLI), Aadhaar enrolment and updation, Passport Services through Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, KYC verification services and support to rural artisans through Dakghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs). The scheme would support modernisation of postal infrastructure, strengthen last-mile delivery, improve logistics efficiency, promote financial inclusion and enhance customer-centric service delivery across the country. The proposal also aligns with the broader objectives of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

The scheme is intended to be implemented over a period of five years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The Postal Operations Scheme comprises six sub-schemes.

Rural Business and Access to Postal Network, with Rs. 120 crore, is focused on infrastructure upgrades, standardised branding and better resource utilisation to transform post offices, particularly in rural areas, into efficient and citizen-centric service hubs. The component aims to strengthen financial inclusion, digital connectivity and local economic development while improving last-mile delivery and enhancing access to postal and citizen-centric services in underserved regions. Mail Network Optimisation with Rs. 575 crore envisages modernisation of mail operations through centralised delivery systems, mechanisation, advanced IT solutions under Advanced Postal Technology (APT 2.0), GIS-based services and upgraded infrastructure. The initiative also includes strengthening delivery post offices, mail handling systems, Mail Motor Service (MMS) workshops, Road Transport Network and modern smart 24x7 letter boxes to improve operational efficiency, transparency, service quality and logistical reliability across the network.

Parcel Network Optimisation with Rs. 278 crore includes construction of Parcel Hubs and expansion of Parcel Packaging Units (PPUs) aligned with the redesigned sorting framework to streamline parcel movement, reduce handling points, ease capacity constraints and improve transit times. The component also aims to support growing parcel volumes from e-commerce and rural markets through purpose-built facilities, standardised secure packaging and enhanced operational flexibility while improving customer trust and strengthening India Post’s competitiveness in the logistics sector. Infrastructure Upgrade and Augmentation of Infrastructure for International Mail with Rs 8 crore aims to strengthen international mail services by upgrading Foreign Post Offices (FPOs) and Sub Foreign Post Offices (SFPOs) to improve infrastructure and expedite processing of international consignments. The initiative also includes marketing and advertising through Postal / RMS Division and positions India Post as a reliable international logistics provider while improving compliance, technology integration and export logistics support.

Marketing functions, including Quality of Service, with Rs 100 crore, are focused on promotion, branding, outreach and customer engagement through multi-channel campaigns across television, digital, radio, print and outdoor platforms. The component also includes participation in events and exhibitions, social media campaigns, direct marketing and expansion of Dak Chaupal activities to deepen grassroots engagement, especially in rural and underserved areas. In addition, it envisages infrastructure upgrades, studio facilities, ICT enhancements, market research, influencer engagement and third-party evaluation mechanisms to improve quality of service and strengthen a customer-centric approach. Philately Operations with Rs. 60 crore proposes initiatives to promote philately through exhibitions, seminars, quizzes, school philatelic clubs and innovative stamp designs including scented, holographic and 3D stamps. The component also includes digital outreach activities, programmes such as the Dhai Akhar letter-writing competition and SPARSH scholarship, modernisation of production and fulfilment centres, market research and international collaboration, with the objective of revitalising philately as an engaging educational and cultural activity while also improving operational efficiency and revenue potential.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of the Department of Posts for the continuation of the Central Sector Scheme, the Estates Management Scheme, during the 16th Finance Commission Cycle from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31. The scheme carries a total financial outlay of Rs.1,491 crores over a five-year period. The scheme aims to comprehensively transform and modernise the estates infrastructure of the Department of Posts. It focuses heavily on the construction, reconstruction, renovation, and uniform branding of post offices and residential colonies, along with the preservation of India’s heritage postal buildings. This modernisation strategy directly supports first-mile delivery, fosters financial inclusion and enhances citizen-centric service delivery nationwide, aligning with the broader visions of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

As one of the world's largest postal networks with 1.65 lakh post offices (including 1,49,385 in rural areas), India Post remains a critical vehicle for mail, banking (POSB/IPPB), insurance (PLI), Aadhaar services, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras and rural artisan support via Dakghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs). The scheme is scheduled for phased implementation over a five-year horizon, starting from FY 2026-27 through FY 2030-31.

New Construction with Rs. 280 Crore will focus on building 190 departmental postal buildings on vacant departmental plots to replace currently rented spaces and eliminate rental liabilities. Reconstruction with Rs. 108 Crore will be used for demolishing and rebuilding 50 dilapidated departmental postal structures to ensure long-term structural safety.

Renovation & Branding with Rs 318 Crore will focus on upgrading and establishing uniform branding across 2,550 departmental SubPost Offices as per SPA guidelines. Rented Post Office Upgrades with Rs 37.50 crore will focus on upgrading and uniformly branding 2,500 post offices operating out of rented premises

Heritage Preservation with Rs. 180 Crore will focus on restoring and preserving 20 landmark heritage postal buildings to safeguard the historical legacy of the department. Colony Renovation Rs 357.50 crore will revamp 150 high-demand postal residential colonies to elevate employee welfare and satisfaction.

Allied & Inclusive Activities with Rs. 100 Crore will implement sustainable features (Solar power, Rainwater Harvesting) and universal accessibility infrastructure (ramps, Braille signage) under the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan, alongwith gender-focused additions like ladies' toilets and feeding rooms. Integrated Technology Centre with Rs. 100 Crore will set up a permanent physical infrastructure for the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT) in Bengaluru to drive Advanced Postal Technology (APT) services and support the indigenous open-source tech stack. (ANI)