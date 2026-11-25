A dedicated Lung Failure Clinic has been launched at Fortis Hospital in Noida to provide structured assessment and care for patients suffering from advanced and end-stage lung diseases, with a focus on early identification and evaluation of those who may require lung transplantation. The clinic will offer specialised respiratory care through a multidisciplinary approach, including transplant evaluation, pulmonary rehabilitation and structured follow-ups. It will operate from Monday to Saturday, between 3 pm and 4 pm, and will be led by Dr Rahul Sharma, Director, Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Noida, along with Dr Govini Balasubramani, Director and Head of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Gleneagles Hospitals, Chennai (a Fortis Network Hospital).

The clinic will provide structured assessment and care for patients with advanced respiratory conditions, including interstitial lung diseases (ILD), pulmonary fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other progressive lung conditions. Its services will include medical optimisation, counselling on available treatment options and evaluation for lung transplantation, wherever clinically appropriate. For potential transplant candidates, the clinic will facilitate further assessment and referral to an appropriately authorised transplant centre. It will also support structured post-transplant follow-up, including monitoring for complications, in coordination with the treating transplant team.

A multidisciplinary team comprising pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, transplant specialists, intensivists and allied healthcare professionals will guide treatment according to each patient's clinical needs. Addressing a press conference, Dr Govini Balasubramani, Director - Lung Transplant and Advanced Lung Failure, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai (a Fortis Network Hospital), highlighted the rising number of patients with advanced lung diseases and the need for early diagnosis and specialised care.

He said, “We are witnessing a steady rise in patients with advanced lung diseases, driven by multiple factors including air pollution, tobacco exposure, occupational hazards, infections and an ageing population. Unfortunately, many patients reach us only when their lung function has deteriorated significantly. Early diagnosis, timely referral and specialised multidisciplinary care are critical to slowing disease progression and improving outcomes. The Lung Failure Clinic has been established to bridge this gap by providing comprehensive evaluation, optimisation of medical therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation and, where appropriate, timely assessment for lung transplantation.” Dr Rahul Sharma, Director, Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Noida, highlighted the importance of structured evaluation and timely intervention for patients with advanced lung diseases.

He said, “Patients with advanced lung diseases often reach specialised centres at a stage when their respiratory function has deteriorated significantly. Through this dedicated clinic, our objective is to provide a structured approach to evaluating these patients, optimising their medical condition and counselling them and their families about available treatment options. A comprehensive and timely assessment can help identify suitable candidates before their condition progresses further and ensure that they receive appropriate care at every stage of their treatment journey.” Mohit Singh, Regional Director, Fortis Hospital, Noida, said the launch of the clinic was aimed at strengthening access to specialised respiratory care and bringing together expertise from multiple medical disciplines to support patients with complex conditions.

He said, “The launch of the Lung Failure Clinic reinforces Fortis Healthcare's commitment to strengthening access to advanced and specialised respiratory care. Patients with end-stage lung diseases require a coordinated approach involving multiple medical specialties, supported by timely diagnosis, comprehensive evaluation and appropriate treatment pathways. Through this initiative, we aim to bring together clinical expertise and multidisciplinary capabilities to support patients with complex respiratory conditions and improve access to advanced treatment options, including lung transplantation.” (ANI)